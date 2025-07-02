Anthropic Artifacts streamline Claude collaboration

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Artifacts feature turns Claude into a collaborative workspace, allowing teams to draft, preview and refine content without leaving the chat.

Anthropic has unveiled a new feature called Artifacts, which aims to make its Claude assistant more interactive and collaborative. Designed for professionals and teams working on creative or technical projects, Artifacts allow users to view, edit, and iterate on content directly alongside their AI chats.

Artifacts are dedicated panels that appear alongside a conversation with Claude. Unlike standard chat messages, they support rich content types, such as formatted documents, code snippets, interactive diagrams, or web-style components. This allows teams to preview outputs as they collaborate. This visual workspace is intended to make the process feel less like text-only exchanges and more like real-time co-creation.

Key features

When a user asks Claude to produce a draft article, a piece of software code, or a data visualisation, the assistant renders this output inside an Artifact panel. From there, the user can scroll, edit and even run the content in situ without switching apps. Revisions can be fed back into the conversation, and Claude updates the artifact accordingly. Anthropic says the feature is meant to encourage rapid prototyping and discussion while removing some of the friction that comes with copying content back and forth between tools.

Artifacts seem built with team workflows in mind. In practice, multiple team members could view the same artifact, suggest changes, and use Claude to incorporate those suggestions. Early demonstrations show use cases ranging from drafting marketing copy and summarising research papers to iterating on code directly inside the interface. By keeping the conversation and the artifact together, Anthropic hopes to shorten review cycles and reduce context-switching.

Competitive landscape

Anthropic isn’t the first to offer an in-chat document experience. Other AI platforms and productivity tools already allow varying degrees of live preview, but its emphasis on a dedicated, persistent panel for working drafts is notable. It moves Claude closer to tools like Notion, Coda or collaborative IDEs, positioning the assistant as more of a working partner than a passive chatbot.

For end-users, Artifacts promise to streamline common AI-assisted tasks. Writers can draft, edit and finalise articles without jumping between windows. Developers can generate a code snippet, test it, and debug inside one continuous conversation. Project teams can centralise their work into one evolving artifact instead of relying on disconnected drafts or screenshots.

Early reactions highlight the smoother workflow and a more “app-like” experience for content creation and review, suggesting Anthropic is serious about moving Claude beyond chat into practical workspaces that feel more interactive and less transactional.

The feature is now available to all Claude users, including Free, Pro, and Team plans.