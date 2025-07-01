EA Sports FC Futures doubles grassroots impact

Photo supplied.

The programme has reached over 500,000 players by expanding access to training, refurbishing pitches, and partnering.

EA Sports FC Futures reached over 340,000 people in 2025, doubling its impact from 2024 when it reached 170,000. Since its launch, the programme has provided access to grassroots football for more than half a million people worldwide.

Since its launch in 2023, the initiative has focused on growing community-level football worldwide. It supports real-world play by refurbishing community pitches, providing free training resources inspired by EA Sports FC in-game drills, and working with partners to create more opportunities for participation in the sport.

With a vision to make the sport more inclusive and accessible for players around the world, FC Futures supports the next generation of football fans and coaches by providing training materials and creating safe, inspiring spaces to play and grow through real-world football experiences.

In its second year, FC Futures has:

Launched 11 new online practices, in partnership with UEFA, taking the FC Futures Academy library to a total of 17 free-to-access drills, designed to support coaches and players in daily training sessions. By using in-game drills to power these coaching tools, the Academy provides a unique and innovative way for coaches and young people to learn core football skills, encouraging participation and driving fandom in the next generation. Through the UEFA partnership, the Academy has been integrated into 54 National Football Associations, with over 500 coaches trained on using the practices in the past 12 months.

Refurbished eight community pitches worldwide in collaboration with league, confederation and charity partners. This includes the flood-impacted city of Valencia, Spain and Bañado Sur, Paraguay. This brings the total to 19 pitches across 14 countries since launch. These pitches have been used by thousands of young people worldwide and have provided safe and accessible spaces to further their love of the game.

FC Futures deepened its global impact through multiple partnerships with organisations focused on positive youth development through sport. In its second year, the programme continued its collaboration with UNICEF, Merky FC, and Football Beyond Borders. It also partnered with major figures in football and entertainment to host community training sessions and events aimed at inspiring the next generation. Highlights included teaming up with LaLiga to open a new pitch in J Balvin’s hometown of Medellín, and working with German football legend Lukas Podolski on a community refurbishment project in Cologne. These efforts reflect the programme’s belief in the far-reaching power of play.

“In just two years, FC Futures has demonstrated the powerful impact football can have beyond our EA Sports FC game, making a positive difference to hundreds of thousands of people,” said Andrea Hopelain, GM and SVP for publishing at EA Sports.

“We’re creating lifelong sports fans not only through our game, but by actively supporting and growing grassroots football around the world. By bringing together our digital game with real-world coaching expertise, we’re democratising access to football training and reimagining coach education in a truly unique way, which is both impactful and incredibly relatable for the next generation.”

As FC Futures enters its third year, the initiative plans to launch additional community pitches, expand its free training library, collaborate with new partners, and strengthen existing partnerships. The programme aims to continue supporting access to football and developing resources that promote participation.

It intends to enhance coach education through new learning experiences, using interactive play and a combination of physical and digital football to engage more young people in the sport.