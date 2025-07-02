Helium blimps to beam internet

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

SoftBank will deploy high-altitude, helium-filled platforms over Japan next year to deliver coverage to remote and disaster-prone regions.

SoftBank is developing telecommunications services that use high-altitude, helium-powered platforms to extend network coverage to remote regions and maintain communications during emergencies. These platforms operate in the stratosphere, acting as airborne cell towers that can stay in place over an area for long periods.

The service will be deployed in partnership with US-based Sceye, which builds lighter-than-air High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS). Unlike traditional blimps, Sceye’s helium-filled vehicles are designed to hover at around 20 km above the Earth’s surface, delivering stable connectivity from the sky. SoftBank plans to begin pre-commercial HAPS services in Japan in 2026.

Compared to satellite-based systems, HAPS can offer lower latency, higher capacity, faster speeds, and more flexible deployment. By integrating HAPS into its infrastructure, SoftBank aims to strengthen network resilience and expand coverage to areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

As part of the agreement, SoftBank has invested in Sceye and secured exclusive rights to use its platform in Japan. The move transitions SoftBank’s HAPS programme from development to early deployment, with a focus on expanding network reach beyond the limits of terrestrial infrastructure.

Photo courtesy SoftBank.

Sceye’s HAPS platform remains airborne for extended periods by using the buoyant force of helium. The company has completed over 20 test flights and has previously worked with US state governments and private sector partners.

The initiative is intended to support communications during large-scale disruptions such as earthquakes and to extend connectivity to mountainous regions, remote islands, and other areas not easily served by terrestrial networks.

SoftBank is developing a large-scale heavier-than-air (HTA) HAPS platform, which uses fixed-wing aircraft for lift. The company aims to apply this platform to commercial services in the future.

“Originally, commercialisation was targeted for 2029, but thanks to significant progress, we’re now able to begin pre-commercial operations in 2026,” says President and CEO Junichi Miyakawa. “We plan to first deploy it as a disaster preparedness measure.

“Until now, telecommunications have focused on connecting devices like smartphones and cars, and a 2D communication framework has been sufficient. In the future, however, 3D communication will be required to support drones and flying cars. Looking ahead to the 6G era, we believe HAPS will become a core infrastructure, and we’re taking the lead in making this a reality.”

SoftBank is promoting Ubiquitous Transformation (UTX), a vision of always-connected communications. The initiative focuses on integrating non-terrestrial networks (NTN), such as satellites and High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), with ground-based mobile networks. The collaboration with Sceye is expected to play a central role in achieving this vision.