Oppo Pad SE launches in SA with family focus

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new tablet combines a large battery, eye-care display, Kids Mode, and AI-powered tools for everyday use.

The Oppo Pad SE, a versatile tablet designed for home use and mobile productivity, has launched in South Africa. It features a 9,340mAh battery and a 7.39mm body, supporting use for activities such as streaming, learning, and work.

The tablet includes an anti-reflective matte display and a personalised Kids Mode, making it suitable for shared family use. It integrates tools like Google Gemini, O+ Connect, and an AI Assistant for Notes to support connectivity and productivity.

Immersive entertainment for all ages

The Oppo Pad SE offers up to 11 hours of continuous video playback or 80 hours of music playback. It supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The device includes a Smart Power Saving Mode, which automatically powers off the tablet after seven days of inactivity. According to Oppo, it is capable of powering on instantly even after 800 days in standby mode. The tablet has also undergone 36-month fluency testing to assess long-term performance consistency.

The Oppo Pad SE is equipped with an 11-inch Eye-Care LCD display, delivering up to 500 nits of brightness. The screen uses anti-reflective matte coating with nano-level etching, which Oppo states reduces light interference by 97%. It is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light, flicker-free operation, and a paper-like display surface.

Photo supplied.

Kids Mode

The Oppo Pad SE includes a built-in Kids Mode that allows parents to manage screen time and control app access. The feature is accessible directly from the home screen and is designed to create a focused, child-friendly digital environment.

Enhanced productivity with AI

The tablet integrates Google’s Gemini AI model, providing tools for natural language interaction, idea generation, and real-time translation across apps such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. It includes Oppo’s AI Assistant for Notes and AI Intelligent Document, which support content organisation and editing on the go.

Photo supplied.

Designed for seamless connectivity

O+ Connect enables users to share photos, videos, and files between compatible devices. Communication Sharing allows the Oppo Pad SE to use a paired phone’s mobile network and GPS automatically, without manual setup.

This function is intended to reduce power consumption on the phone and improve location accuracy on the tablet.

The device supports Screen Mirroring, allowing phone notifications and full-screen apps to be viewed on the tablet. A drag-and-drop feature facilitates file transfer between devices, aimed at simplifying tasks such as editing phone-captured content on the tablet’s larger display.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Pad SE will be available in South Africa from 1 July 2025 at a recommended retail price of R5,999. It will be offered in Twilight Blue.