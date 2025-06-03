Afro Geek Fest shakes up Soweto

Photo courtesy Afro Geek ZA.

The Jabulani Safe-Hub in Soweto was the scene of a vibrant explosion of talent and community when it hosted the Afro Geek Festival, attracting hundreds of fans and creators, last week.

In its second year, the event is positioned as a key platform for African creatives and enthusiasts of comics, anime, video games, films, and other popular media. The festival is experiencing steady growth, bolstered by sponsorship from brands such as Legends Barber and fibre connectivity provider Vuma.

The Afro Geek Fest was a journey into the very heart of geek culture that left an indelible mark on me as a first-time attendee. I felt an incredible mix of joy and pride as it was not only a celebration of comics, anime, fantasy, and gaming, but also a celebration of Africans.

The event brought together a wide range of artists, game developers, cosplayers, animators, and storytellers. They were joined by families, students, and long-time fans, all connected by a shared interest in pop culture from an African perspective. Far from being a typical commercial expo, Afro Geek Fest offered a reflective space to explore identity, creativity, and innovation.

Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

A mission to represent

Launched in 2024, the festival began with a simple but important purpose and that was to create a platform for people of color, especially across Africa. The festival has since grown into a space that not only entertains but also gives visibility to the growing number of African creatives working in fields traditionally dominated by Western content.

“I grew up in the township and have identified as a geek for most of my life,” said Tapelo Zama, co-founder of Afro Geek, during the event.

A major highlight for the 2025 festival was the arrival of Kanessa Muluneh from Ethiopia, who recently launched her video game, called @rof.game (Rise of Fearless). The game set during the legendary Battle of Adwa in ancient Ethiopia, is a bold reimagining of African history. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, placing African heroes, kingdoms, and culture front and center.

Kanessa Muluneh said: “I decided to come with a product that serves our youth because, I think right now that is the generation that needs the most adventure.”

It aims to empower youth, embrace their roots and reimagine their future through engaging gameplay and a compelling narrative. As the first full-scale African-inspired battle royale game, Rise of Fearless brings a fresh and much-needed narrative to the competitive gaming landscape. Players engage in large-scale battles, where strategy, skill, and teamwork are paramount for survival.

The game’s world is steeped in African heritage, featuring iconic landmarks such as the majestic Great Rift Valley and the awe-inspiring rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the continent’s rich history and diverse landscapes.

“I said ok, let’s build something that is for Africa, that makes sense, that will also have a purpose, so I came up with an idea to build a play-to-earn game.”

This reflects a growing interest among African developers to not only participate in the gaming industry but to create products that reflect local stories, cultures, and improve economies.

Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

A creative and interactive environment

The Hub was filled with interactive experiences. Artists sketched live in front of audiences, offering a rare view into their creative process. Vendors sold a mix of products ranging from rare comic books to handmade figurines and wearable jewellery items. Attendees played new video games, explored indie titles from local developers, and even stepped into virtual reality simulations.

Cosplay remained a major attraction. Many participants reinterpreted popular characters using African fabrics and traditional design elements, bridging global characters with local cultural identity. Both children and adults participated, and the diversity of designs showed the deep personal meaning that cosplay holds for many.

In one corner, I saw children, their faces alight with joy, in full cosplay, posing for photos with Wakanda warriors and Dragon Ball Z heroes reimagined in striking African prints. It was a powerful visual representation of the festival’s core ethos: blending global pop culture with distinctly African identities. In another area, a VR/XR booth allowed attendees to step into virtual worlds built right there in Johannesburg, showcasing the cutting-edge technological innovation emanating from the continent.

Young creators screened short animations. Independent studios showcased games based on African mythologies. The elements were combined to offer visitors entertainment and visual experiences; they presented opportunities to learn, collaborate, and reflect on how African narratives are being shaped through contemporary media.

The panels, the vendors, the music, the fashion, all felt like culture and geekdom had merged into this beautiful, vibrant tapestry. Afro Geek Fest felt intimate. It felt ancestral. It felt like home.

My experience at the May 2025 Afro Geek Fest in Soweto was nothing short of electric. From the moment I arrived, the venue was alive with colour and culture. Artists from across Mzansi showcased original comics, their pages brimming with Afro-futuristic illustrations that pushed the boundaries of imagination.

Handcrafted merchandise, each piece a unique work of art, adorned tables, inviting attendees to take a piece of this vibrant culture home. Young animators screened their latest works, their passion for storytelling evident in every frame, while local game developers eagerly invited visitors to try out their indie games, many inspired by African mythology and the vibrant tapestry of urban life.

Art as a visionary experience

Visual artist and curator Bonolo Chiloane presented Cosmic Visions, an installation that combined digital art with animation to create immersive visual environments. His work is known for weaving narrative depth into highly stylised, surreal imagery.

Chiloane said: “Everyone has a cosmic vision, a vision that is larger than life, a vision that could be scary but it’s a vision that has to be pursued.”

His installation challenged traditional boundaries of visual art, drawing attention to the emotional and philosophical layers that often accompany African futurist aesthetics.

Photo courtesy, Cosmic visions.

Connecting through abstraction

Among the festival’s most visually striking exhibits was the work of Zintle Mfaba, an artist whose abstract and psychedelic style stood out. Her pieces combine African symbols, traditional motifs, and urban street art, forming a visual language that is both contemporary and grounded in heritage.

Mfaba said: “Art gets you connected to a deeper level of yourself. I take pride in that because as an artist we take a lot, trying to create something that people can resonate with.”

Her words reflect the often emotional labor that artists put into their work, as well as the importance of producing art that fosters self-reflection and cultural continuity.

Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

A broader vision for the continent

While the festival itself is a moment of celebration, its organisers and participants are looking at the bigger picture.

Zama said: “There’s amazing work happening across the continent. Shows like Iwaju on Disney+ and comic book series like Shakar are just the tip of the iceberg. This festival is about giving that creativity a stage, here, where it belongs.”

Support from sponsors remains essential. Taylor Kwong, Vuma head of marketing, expressed her company’s commitment to developing platforms like Afro Geek.

She also said that the Jabulani Safe-Hub, is a beneficiary of Vuma’s free fiber internet program, which helps provide young people in the area with reliable online access, a crucial resource for education, content creation, and community growth.

What really struck me about the event was the sense of community. I had conversations that ranged from deep fandom debates to laughing over obscure anime references only we would get. I saw little kids light up seeing themselves reflected in Black Panther cosplay and a Nubian Princess Tiana. And as a creative, I left feeling inspired, with new fuel to pour into my art, my style, and my story.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.