Wheels of the Week: Mini’s tech-Driven showstopper

The 2024 Mini Countryman S represents a bold evolution of the dashboard, and the driver experience, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

To say it was love at first sight may be an overstatement, but I was transfixed by the infotainment system of the 2024 Mini Countryman S the moment I turned on the ignition.

This is not just a centerpiece; it’s a statement. With a gorgeous 9.4-inch circular OLED screen — the largest of its kind in the industry — Mini has redefined what it means to blend form and function. It’s like having a smartwatch for your car, but on a massive scale. It is packed with cutting-edge tech, from navigation to voice control to dazzling graphics.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, while Mini has also introduced Experience Modes, customisable themes that combine screen visuals, ambient lighting, and sound settings to match one’s mood – from green Eco to red-and-black Go-Kart mode.

The display is not just an aesthetic quirk; it delivers stunning visuals and sharp contrast, setting a benchmark for in-car interfaces. Running on Mini Operating System 9, the infotainment hub is intuitive, responsive, and striking.

The bottom line? It makes every interaction feel futuristic and fun. It makes you want to call anyone in earshot to come look. If ever there was a showstopper in a car, this is it.

As you may have noticed, I’ve taken my eyes off the road here. Not a great idea once you’re on the move. So the key is simply to get used to being dazzled, and then enjoy the car itself.

Let’s have a look.

As Mini’s largest offering to date, the Countryman S is designed to cater to drivers seeking the charm of a Mini with the space and versatility of a compact crossover.

It is the most spacious Mini to date, and its increased dimensions provide ample room for five passengers, with generous legroom and headroom. The rear seats can be folded down to create a versatile cargo area.

Safety is bolstered by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that range from adaptive cruise control to lane-keeping assistance, and traffic jam assist. The system enables semi-automated driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h, making stop-start city driving more manageable. Parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and optional automated parking assist enhance usability.

Some will find the absence of an instrument cluster disconcerting. The Countryman is in the vanguard of a new generation of cars that provides key data via a head-up display (HUD) on a retractable panel on the dashboard. This is both technologically impressive and intelligently practical – obviating the need for building electronics into the windscreen, and therefore dramatically reducing the cost of replacing cracked windscreens. It also offers more than the standard windscreen HUD, with speed and navigation joined by warning signals, alerts for passengers or animals in the vehicle’s path, traffic signs and incoming calls.

A new voice assistant, dubbed “Spike” rounds out the vast array of tech on board. Allegedly, saying “Hey Spike” will give one full control of the vehicle via voice. But even Apple cannot get it right with “Hey Siri”, so expect this feature to evolve over time. Suffice to say, Spike and I did not become road buddies.

Under the hood, the Mini Countryman S is powered by a turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder engine. It delivers 160kW and 360Nm of torque, offering a dynamic and engaging driving experience. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the engine ensures quick gear shifts and responsive acceleration. The Countryman S claims a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds, a which puts it among the quicker vehicles in its class.

Mini enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the go-kart-like handling synonymous with the brand has not been lost. The steering is sharp and precise, and the chassis feels balanced, making it a pleasure to drive on winding roads. However, the larger size and increased weight does mean it’s less nimble than smaller Minis.

Fuel efficiency is rated at 6.9 liters per 100 km, depending on driving conditions. While this is competitive for the segment, “spirited” driving pushes it up somewhat.

The exterior design stays true to Mini’s playful aesthetic, with contrasting roof options, and bold grille, while angular headlamps replace the traditional round eyes.

A premium price tag may deter some buyers, but the 2024 Mini Countryman S offers enough innovation and charm to justify the investment for tech-savvy drivers.

The 2024 Mini Countryman S ALL4 recommended retail price in South Africa is R795,074 . It has a standard 2-year/unlimited km warranty and a 5-year/100,000 km maintenance plan.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

