JAC T9 brings volts to the veld

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Chinese vehicle manufacturer is expanding its green-energy range with the T9 2.0L TGDI PHEV double-cab bakkie.

JAC Motors is expanding its green-energy line-up with the release of the T9 2.0L TGDI PHEV double-cab bakkie in South Africa.

More than 50 vehicles from the Chinese manufacturer are already in operation across major fleets, including Takealot, Eskom, DSV, Interwaste, DP World, Adcock Ingram and Blue-Ribbon Bakery.

The T9 is powered by a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine producing 160 kW at 5,000 rpm and 370 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. Its performance is enhanced by two Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSMs) – one at the front and one at the rear.

The front motor delivers 60 kW (peak 130 kW) and 150 Nm (peak 300 Nm), while the rear motor produces 70 kW (peak 150 kW) and 150 Nm (peak 340 Nm).

“When the combined power of the 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the two electric motors are engaged, the T9 PHEV delivers an impressive 290 kW and 670 Nm of peak torque,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA. “Even when the batteries are depleted, the 2.0L engine provides sufficient performance to maintain your driving style.”

The T9 features a 31.2 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery with 87 Ah capacity. Charging supports both CCS2 AC and DC charging standards. A full charge takes one hour and 25 minutes at a DC fast charger, while charging at home with an AC charger will take four and a half hours.

The T9’s safety features include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), forward collision warning (FCW), traffic sign recognition (TSR), and driver monitor system (DMS).

The multi-link rigid axle rear suspension and electronic differential locks on both axles enhance the off-road capability. The T9 has a braked towing mass of 3,500 kg, making it capable of hauling horseboxes, off-road trailers and caravans.

“We’re excited to offer South African motorists an alternative to traditional double-cab bakkies with our expanding T-Series line-up,” says Göbel. “The new T9 PHEV is our first green-energy lifestyle bakkie, with the battery-electric T9 also nearing readiness for local market introduction.”

Further details about the T9 2.0L TGDI PHEV will be shared closer to its launch, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

* For more information on JAC Motors’ product range and EV line-up, visit the website here.