Navara commands with rugged power

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Nissan Navara is a bakkie that balances toughness with comfort and power with refinement, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi Pro-4X is a bakkie that oozes power, grit, and a surprising touch of sophistication. This is a beast that is ready to take on anything the road — or the great outdoors — throws its way.

At the core of the bakkie lies a 2.5-liter inter cooled turbodiesel engine that is anything but shy. With a hearty 140 kW of power and a meaty 450 Nm of torque, the engine does not just move the Navara; it commands the road. Cruising on highways or conquering rocky trails, the 7-speed automatic transmission makes every shift feel smooth as butter, ensuring I was always in control. The rugged powerhouse does get thirsty when the load is heavy. It has a payload of 1,144kg.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

But don’t let its tough exterior fool you — the Navara has some serious on-road manners. Its coil-spring rear suspension allows it to soak up bumps and potholes like they are nothing. Whether I was gliding over tarmac or dealing with potholed city streets, the ride remained surprisingly smooth. The steering is light but responsive, offering just enough feedback to keep things enjoyable, even when I was manoeuvring through traffic.

But let me be real — the Navara’s true magic happens off-road. The Pro-4X trim is a well-equipped adventurer, with all the off-road tech I could ask for: a locking rear differential, hill descent control, and a raised ride height to tackle tricky terrains. With its impressive ground clearance and rugged build, this bakkie practically laughs in the face of rough trails. Mud, rocks, and sand? Bring it on.

Inside the Navara is just as comfortable as it is tough. The seats are plush and supportive, perfect for those long road trips or off-road expeditions. The cabin comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and a premium sound system to keep things cozy and entertaining. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connect with a type-A data cable which mirrors the cell phone.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Navara Pro-4X is not just about what is under the hood — it has got the looks to match its muscle. Its bold grille, LED headlights, and chunky wheel arches make it clear this is a truck that means business. And those unique Pro-4X touches add just the right amount of flair, making sure all eyes are on the Navara cruising or tackling the trails.

Pricing for the Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi PRO-4X starts at R844,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

