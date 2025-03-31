Velar P400e plugs into the Twilight Zone

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Range Rover’s plug-in hybrid SUV impresses with style and comfort, but the electric range needs catching up, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Plug-in hybrids occupy a curious space in the motoring world: a twilight zone between combustion and full electric, promising the best of both but often delivering a compromise of each. As in the classic series of the same name (Twilight Zone), a lot of twist is needed, to make the middle ground look like prime real estate. The Range Rover Velar P400e wants to be that story.

This is the most electrified Velar one can buy in South Africa, combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 19.2kWh battery. The result is a total output of 297kW and 640Nm: healthy numbers by any measure. Land Rover says it’ll go from 0 to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds, which is quicker than most drivers will ever need.

But then, it also claims an electric-only range of up to 64km. That’s the premise. The story itself? It builds the tension beautifully as one drives, only to undercut it with a reveal that doesn’t go far enough.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In day-to-day use, the range hovers closer to 45km – or under 40km if you dare turn on the aircon and face the reality TV world of traffic, hills and bad-robot reroutes. That’s not nothing, but it’s not enough to position the Velar P400e as a practical EV alternative for daily commuting. It means the petrol engine is often still the default power source, not the backup.

Other PHEVs, like the BMW X5 xDrive50e, are pushing past 90km of electric range. The Velar’s electric credential is dated, even as the car itself feels thoroughly modern.

The biggest issue here is the time it takes to recharge the battery. Using the fast-charging facility at The Pantry in Rosebank, Johannesburg, it took 90 minutes to charge. For even its advertised range of 64km, that’s not a great return in investment in time.

That’s a pity, because in most other respects, the P400e is a deeply satisfying car to drive. The transition between electric and petrol power is impressively smooth, and the 8-speed automatic gearbox does its job without fuss. Acceleration is brisk when you need it, and the drive feels confident rather than twitchy – rare in this segment. When it’s cruising, particularly on a quiet road with the battery topped up, it’s hard to beat for comfort and serenity.

That serenity carries over to the interior, which is one of the most elegant in its class. The cabin in this new Velar iteration is almost aggressively minimal – a single curved 11.4-inch touchscreen handles most of the functions, from media to climate to vehicle settings. It looks stunning and mostly works well. Physical buttons are now almost entirely gone, which will divide opinion.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I’m a fan of Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, and in the Velar it steps into the spotlight like a breakout series lead: sharp-suited, smooth-talking, and mostly nailing its lines. Even hiding the aircon controls on screen doesn’t spoil the plot, as it is instantly accessible in a well thought-out production.

The materials, too, are superb. The cabin feels like a calming, tactile space rather than a high-gloss showroom. Noise insulation is first-rate, aided by active noise cancellation through the Meridian sound system and headrest speakers. Road noise and wind noise are so well damped that it can feel like you could record a series soundtrack inside.

On the road, the P400e thrives on its comfort and composure. It’s not sporty, and doesn’t pretend to be. The air suspension absorbs ruts and ridges without forgetting its lines, while the steering feels precise without being overly light.

And here is the real plot twist. Spoiler alert: it’s still a Land Rover under the skin, so off-road capability is quietly baked in. It will ford through 580mm of water, climb gravel switchbacks and tiptoe down muddy tracks without drama.

How much does it cost?

The Velar P400e Dynamic SE is priced from R1,959,100 in South Africa. Optional extras — and there are plenty — can push it past R2.2-million without much effort. It’s available through Land Rover’s South African dealerships, most of which offer at-home charger installation as part of a purchase or service plan package.

Why does it matter?

The Velar P400e represents a transitional moment in the evolution of luxury SUVs. It’s part of a shift where electrification is no longer a novelty. Yet it also exposes the limitations of plug-in hybrids when they’re not paired with meaningful electric range. As a plug-in hybrid, it’s playing wait-and-see for the next season in the series. As a vehicle, however, it’s an exquisite production.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.