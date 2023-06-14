Get zippy in the Suzuki Ignis

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

I had the opportunity to drive the Suzuki Ignis in the Western Cape last week, and found it amazingly zippy, in a small package that combines power and technology.

The Ignis is a great choice for anyone looking for a small car with a lot of tech on board. It’s packed with features that make driving easier, safer, and more enjoyable.

It impresses with an array of advanced technological features, punching above its weight, with the following highlights:

Infotainment system: The Ignis comes equipped with a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. With intuitive controls, it offers seamless access to features like Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Using a USB cable to plug in my phone made for easy navigation in unknown terrain.

Safety Sense: Safety takes centre stage in the Ignis, which boasts the Suzuki Safety Sense suite as standard. This comprehensive set of advanced safety features includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Despite the Ignis being a small car, I felt safe at all times, even driving in winds of 45km/h and pouring rain.

Keyless entry and start: The Ignis includes standard keyless entry and start functionality. This means you can unlock and start the vehicle without searching for your keys.

Rearview camera: Maneuvering and parking is simplified thanks to a rearview camera coming standard. It provides a clear view of the area behind the car, allowing confident parking and reversing – especially getting into those tight parking spots.

Airbags: The Ignis incorporates six airbags as standard. These airbags offer crucial protection in the event of a collision, enhancing overall safety for all occupants.

The cargo capacity of the Ignis is also impressive, having a 260l boot capacity. The Ignis comes in both manual and automatic transmission. Going over speed bumps is made easy by the 180mm ground clearance.

The Suzuki Ignis stands out as an excellent option for someone seeking a compact car equipped with a strong tech feature set. From enhancing convenience to prioritising safety, the Ignis delivers a well-rounded driving experience.

Pricing starts at R208,900.