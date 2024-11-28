Uber pumps R17bn into SA economy

Mudiwa Gavaza, Craig Atkinson, Ofentse Madisha, Zengiziwe Msimang, Photo supplied

Ten years after the local arrival of the ride-sharing service, it releases its first Economic Impact Report, revealing its substantial benefits.

Uber this week unveiled its first ever Impact Report for South Africa, which revealed substantial benefits that the ride-hailing company has delivered to the economy.

According to the report, transportation and delivery services organised via the Uber platform contributed an estimated R17-billion to South Africa’s economy, representing 3.5% of the transport sector’s total economic output.

The report showcases how Uber has provided innovative solutions in the transport and delivery sectors that empower drivers and delivery people, support local businesses, and provide convenient access to essential services. Over R2.3-billion in annual earnings is made possible through flexible earning opportunities for drivers and delivery people in South Africa.

“Uber is deeply committed to making a positive impact on South Africa, not only by providing cutting-edge mobility and delivery solutions, but also by aligning with South Africa’s goals for economic advancement and sustainable growth,” says Ofentse Madisha, Uber’s head of public policy in South Africa. “This report further highlights our dedication to driving meaningful changes across sectors like retail, tourism, and the gig economy while fostering safe, reliable, and convenient connections within and to communities.

Ofentse Madisha, Uber’s head of public policy in South Africa

Beyond its contribution to transport, the report found that Uber has been instrumental in catalysing growth across South Africa’s food, retail, tourism, and nightlife sectors. And, with approximately 88% of users stating that delivery apps had helped them discover new dining options, this support of local businesses and culinary entrepreneurs has resulted in the generation of an additional R1.6-billion for these businesses and entrepreneurs by enabling their access to delivery services through connecting them with a wider customer base.

Beyond daytime services, Uber has been a key player in supporting the country’s vibrant nightlife. The report reveals an estimated R394-million in additional value facilitated for South Africa’s night time economy, through access to convenient and safe transport options to nightlife hubs. Over 76% of riders noted that without ridesharing platforms, finding safe travel options at night would be challenging, highlighting Uber’s role in addressing safety concerns — especially for women — and in reducing incidents of drunk-driving.

South Africa’s tourism industry is similarly benefitting from Uber’s presence, with over R1-billion added in value due to convenient, dependable transport options. Additionally, with food and grocery deliveries saving South Africans over 12.7-million hours each year, Uber is delivering unmatched convenience to users across the country.

In total, more than one million economic opportunities have been created since Uber’s entry into the South African market. Local merchants, too, are reaping rewards, gaining valuable data insights on customer preferences, popular items, and peak ordering times to optimise their offerings and attract new revenue streams.

“Uber is more than a platform for rides or food deliveries – we’re dedicated to creating lasting value for all who live in South Africa,” says Madisha. “Through the creation of earning opportunities, enhanced safety, and increased convenience, we aim to play our part in building a stronger, more connected South Africa.”



