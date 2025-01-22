‘inZOI’, the Sims killer, coming soon

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players can craft immersive stories in ‘inZOI’, harnessing generative AI to customise their characters.

Dubbed “The Sims killer” by various online commentators and internet users, inZOI is an upcoming life simulation game that puts generative AI at the heart of character customisation.

In inZOI, players can design custom textures for outfits and in-game items using text input, generate 3D objects like interior decorations or accessories from images, and bring their ZOIs (characters) to life by animating them with motions derived from video input.

The game leverages small language model technology, a type of generative AI, to process and generate natural language, enabling a more realistic behaviour for ZOIs. Combined with the game’s fully simulated community, where every character operates independently, this creates a dynamic environment.

Photo supplied

World design

A variety of creative tools are provided in inZOI, so players can visualise different lifestyles. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, realistic graphics allows the players to create different resources.

Customise character’s appearance and outfit, and build a custom home using a selection of freely-movable furniture and structures. One can adjust different parts of property and surrounding roads, and aspects of one’s residing city.

Created by developer inZOI Studio and publisher Krafton, inZOI aims to share the message: “life itself is the true gift, and every journey has its own meaning.”

Photo supplied

Where to play?

Releasing as an Early Access game on PC via Steam, inZOI will be available to play from 28 March 2025. A console release is planned, but the details are unsolidified.