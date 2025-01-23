New trailer teases De Niro’s cyber saga

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Zero Day’, conspiracy theories and the search for truth collide after a cyberattack claims thousands of casualties.

A new trailer for the Netflix series Zero Day offers a deeper glimpse into the upcoming show starring iconic actor and filmmaker Robert De Niro as former President George Mullen. In the limited series, Mullen steps out of retirement to lead a commission investigating a global crisis – a deadly cyberattack.

Streaming on Netflix from 20 February 2025, the story begins in the wake of the catastrophe known as the Zero Day attack. This devastating strike claims thousands of lives and leaves the nation reeling. In its chilling aftermath, every phone in America displays a haunting message: “This will happen again.”

The term “zero-day” refers to a vulnerability in software or hardware that is unknown to the vendor and lacks an available fix, leaving no time to prepare a patch before exploitation occurs.

The series examines the complexities of navigating a world dominated by misinformation and hidden agendas. Mullen faces the daunting task of uncovering the truth while grappling with political, media, and personal pressures. As alliances shift and unravel, the narrative examines how much of the resulting chaos may be a product of human actions and decisions.

De Niro leads the cast, which includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Angela Bassett, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton. The supporting cast features Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir.

Created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt, the six-episode series is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. The creators describe it as a “ripped-from-reality thriller,” addressing urgent societal issues while blending political drama with suspense.