AI-powered Honor Magic7 Pro finally here

It has been well worth the wait, as Honor’s latest flagship device brings AI capabilities to users’ fingertips.

After months of anticipation, the Honor Magic7 Pro has arrived in South Africa, bringing with it cutting-edge AI capabilities that push the boundaries of smartphone innovation.

The AI-powered Honor Magic7 Pro combines next-generation photography and AI-driven productivity features with an immersive display for work and entertainment.

“Our latest flagship lineup seamlessly integrates both on-device and cloud AI capabilities to deliver a more intuitive, intelligent, and secure user experience,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa. “We have adopted a range of innovative approaches to reinvent the smartphone, from the fundamental operating system to the hardware level, bringing true intelligence to the device.”

Gadget readers have been given a foretaste of different aspects of the 7 Pro in recent weeks. Now, we can provide the full picture (as provided by Honor):

Photography with AI Honor Image Engine

Those who love photography will welcome the AI Honor Falcon Camera System, which combines a 50MP Super Dynamic Main Camera, a 200MP Telephoto Camera and a 50MP Wide Camera. The system is powered by AI Honor Image Engine, an industry-first hybrid AI large model that enhances image clarity, depth and colour accuracy.

Harcourt Portrait Modes produce striking portraits with natural bokeh effects and expertly balanced light and shadow.

AI Super Zoom (30x to 100x) allows users to capture distant landscapes or event moments with incredible detail.

Stage Mode enhances concert and performance shots, ensuring optimal lighting even in tricky environments.

HD Super Burst shoots at 10 frames per second, freezing fast-moving subjects with precision.

AI for business

The Honor Magic7 Pro runs on MagicOS 9.0, an advanced AI-powered operating system that streamlines daily tasks. With Honor’s Magic Portal, users can circle objects on-screen to instantly access relevant apps, whether for looking up products, booking flights, or identifying landmarks. The device also introduces AI Deepfake Detection, a first in the smartphone industry, safeguarding users from AI-generated scams during video calls by spotting suspicious visual anomalies.

For business users, Honor Notes leverages AI to transcribe meetings, generate summaries, and highlight key points for easy reference. The AI Translate function supports real-time translation in 13 languages, enabling seamless communication. Additionally, with Google Gemini AI built-in, users benefit from AI-generated summaries, voice assistance, and real-time help across multiple apps, making brainstorming, planning, and execution more efficient.

Battery life and gaming performance

The Honor Magic7 Pro is built for all-day performance with a 5850mAh Third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery that ensures reliable power even in extreme conditions. The device supports 100W Wired Honor SuperCharge and 80W Wireless SuperCharge, reaching full charge in just 33 minutes with a compatible wired charger.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Magic7 series are equipped with the advanced Qualcomm® Oryon CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno GPU. Coupled with the industry’s first AI Real-Time Rendering technology, supported by Honor’s on-device AI capabilities and Snapdragon’s heterogeneous computing architecture, the device delivers PC-level graphics and nearly full-frame gameplay, allowing users to enjoy an unparalleled and responsive gaming experience.

Featuring the first AI Predictive Scheduling Engine, the device utilises AI scene prediction and precise frame rate recognition for optimal system management, ensuring industry-leading frame rate stability with fluctuations below 0.2. Additionally, the device boosts a stereo speaker with an integrated ultra-large sound cavity and spatial audio. Enhanced by a bass enhancement algorithm, this feature delivers a powerful and resonant bass for a richer audio experience.

Display built for comfort and durability

The 6.8-inch Honor AI Eye Comfort Display is designed for long hours of use. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, it includes:

Circular Polarised Light Display for reduced eye strain.

4320Hz Risk-Free PWM Dimming for flicker-free visuals.

Dynamic Dimming & Natural Tone Display for an adaptive viewing experience.

Incredibly reassuring, its NanoCrystal Shield provides 10x more drop resistance than regular glass, as well as extra peace of mind with its IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.

Honor’s AI Eye Comfort Display, which achieves all-around natural light simulation, including colour, spectrum, polarisation, continuity, brightness and rhythm, is pioneering a new standard in eye care by simulating natural light characteristics across all dimensions.

Safe, stylish and super-smart, the Honor Magic7 Pro offers more seamless simplicity to make smart living an unmissable choice.

Colour, Price and Availability

The Honor Magic7 Pro is designed to impress in Lunar Shadow Grey. The device offers premium flagship features at exceptional value with a starting price of R29,999 and is now available for purchase from Vodacom.

* For more information, visit https://www.Honor.com/za/phones/Honor-magic7-pro/.