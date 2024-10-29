‘Subnautica 2’ dives into new alien ocean

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming sequel to the underwater survival adventure game features co-op multiplayer – a first for the series.

In the underwater survival adventure game Subnautica 2, players dive into a new alien ocean world featuring a range of creatures, plant life, and geographic formations. For the first time in the gameseries, this sequel features online co-op multiplayer with teams of up to four.

As explorers journeying to a distant planet, players discover something unusual: the ship’s AI urges them to continue the mission despite increasing dangers. Survival in this hostile world will require altering human limitations. A range of creatures, both intelligent and otherwise, each posing distinct challenges and mysteries are encountered.

Beyond essential items like the Scanner and Flashlight, players unlock blueprints for advanced tools, gear, and submersibles. An upgraded building system brings greater customisation to base construction, allowing for improved adaptability in this challenging environment.

From towering underwater cliffs to vibrant coral fields, the alien ocean world features a range of biomes, each with its own ecosystems and inhabitants. However, the world appears unbalanced – leaving players to uncover the mysteries behind this disturbance.

A rich array of life populates this world, from tiny fish to massive Leviathans. Players can scan and collect samples from creatures to deepen their understanding of the ecosystem. The more one learns, the more one adapts their own biology to improve their survival odds.

Development and availability

Subnautica 2 is developed by Unknown Worlds, same team behind the original Subnautica. The studio has roots in the 2002 Half-Life mod Natural Selection.

As an Early Access title, Subnautica 2 will continue to evolve after its release. Players may encounter in-progress features, occasional bugs, and performance issues. Additional biomes, creatures, items, and story elements will be introduced as development progresses.

Subnautica 2 will be available as an Early Access game early in 2025 for Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store.