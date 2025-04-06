Co-op shooter enters fractured future

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Set in the year 2064, the upcoming shooter La Quimera transports players into a post-collapse world shaped by environmental disasters and global unrest. In this future, traditional nation states have fallen, replaced by microstates that rely on private military companies (PMCs) to wage battles in a fragmented, war-torn landscape.

Players assume the role of PMC operatives undertaking high-risk missions across a dystopian Latin American, ranging from sprawling megalopolises to dense jungle terrain. Designed for solo or cooperative play, the game focuses on narrative-driven action, allowing players to team up to share resources, coordinate tactics, and combine firepower.

Each operative can equip a custom loadout, choosing from a selection of weapons and modular exoskeleton parts to adapt to different play styles and threats.

Combat spans encounters with rival human factions and robotic enemies. These range from lightly armed raiders and snipers to heavily armoured elites, while robotic adversaries pose a distinct challenge through unpredictable movement and resistance to standard weapons. Some advanced models require specialised tactics to defeat.

To support players in both combat and exploration, a personal AI assistant provides real-time tactical feedback and guidance, helping to navigate the game’s hostile and atmospheric environments.

Where to play?

La Quimera, developed by Reburn, will be available to play on PC via Steam. A release date has not been confirmed.

* Visit the Steam page for ‘La Quimera’ here.