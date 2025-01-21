EA reveals Sports FC Team of the Year

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed the 22 elite soccer players who earned a spot in the 2025 men’s and women’s Sports FC Team of the Year (TOTY) Final XI. In the women’s category, Barcelona and Chelsea take centre stage, while Real Madrid and Liverpool command the spotlight in the men’s lineup.

As a fan-voted award, TOTY enables supporters to shape the final roster and celebrate the world’s leading football players. This year, the women’s roster includes three players from Barcelona and three from Chelsea, making up a significant portion of the 11-player lineup.

Image courtesy EA Sports FC.

Women’s Team of the Year GK – Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany) – Gotham FC MID – Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) – FC Barcelona DEF – Sakina Karchaoui (France) – Paris Saint-Germain MID – Alexia Putellas (Spain) – FC Barcelona DEF – Wendie Renard (France) – Lyon MID – Guro Reiten (Norway) – Chelsea DEF – Irene Paredes (Spain) – FC Barcelona ATT – Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) – FC Barcelona DEF – Lucy Bronze (England) – Chelsea ATT – Sophia Smith (USA) – Portland Thorns ATT – Lauren James (England) – Chelsea

As for the men’s team, more than half of the players were from either Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Photo courtesy of EA Sports FC.

Men’s Team of the Year GK – Emiliano Martínez (Argentina) – Aston Villa MID – Jude Bellingham (England) – Real Madrid DEF – Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) – Liverpool MID – Rodri (Spain) – Manchester City DEF – William Saliba (France) – Arsenal MID – Cole Palmer (England) – Chelsea DEF – Dani Carvajal (Spain) – Real Madrid ATT – Vinicius Junior (Brazil) – Real Madrid DEF – Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain) – Bayer Leverkusen ATT – Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – Liverpool ATT – Kylian Mbappé (France) – Real Madrid

“It’s such a privilege to be acknowledged in the FC 25 Team of the Year,” said Aitana Bonmatí, two-time Team of the Year member from FC Barcelona. “I want to express my gratitude to everyone who took the time to vote.”

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder, said: “To be involved in the FC 25 Team of the Year with some of the players I used to watch growing up is a great honour. The fans are a massive part of why we as players find it so enjoyable doing what we do, so thank you.”

All TOTY players are available in EA Sports FC 25. The full TOTY rosters will be added to the Football Ultimate Team pool of items accessible from 23 January to 31 January, with honourable mention and 12th man and woman dropping this Friday (24 January).

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool FC defender, said: “It’s a great feeling to be recognised by the fans and so I’m proud and honoured to be voted in the FC 25 Team of the Year. Thank you to everyone who voted, and for your support.”

For EA Sports FC Mobile players, the Men’s TOTY roster is available in-game with an event featuring three TOTY Chapters, special TOTY ICONs, and a dedicated TOTY Star Pass. The EA Sports FC Mobile TOTY in-game event will continue with weekly updates leading into UTOTY mid-February, with ATT launching 13 February, MID on 15 February, and DEF on 17 February, with the event ending on 6 March.

EA Sports FC 25 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and through EA Play.