Infinite gets Arena Breakout into early access

The tactical extraction game has introduced new weapons, gear, map, and experimental features.

The tactical extraction shooter Arena Breakout: Infinite challenges players to engage in high-stakes battles, where survival and success require skill and strategy. The game requires players navigate tough combat scenarios, with the goal of escaping with valuable loot in the war-torn region of Kamona. It is now available in early access.

The release introduces the Armory map, an expanded selection of weapons and gear, as well as popular additions such as Kill Cam, Spectate modes, and four more language options. Also included is a benefit from reduced hardware requirements, with support now extending to systems with GTX 960 graphics cards.

The phase is being used to optimise gameplay, introduce experimental features, and balance the game’s monetisation systems based on player feedback. The studio plans to reveal more about the development roadmap and upcoming updates during Gamescom 2024, starting 21 August 2024.

Twitch Drops are currently available where viewers can earn in-game item codes, with rewards potentially including the Full Modded FAL, AK-74N, and Koens. A total of 200,000 loot tickets will be distributed, and the event will close once all have been claimed. After redeeming a loot ticket, the item will be sent directly to one’s in-game email within one working day.

The free-to-play game is developed by MoreFun Studios. Versions Infinite are also available on mobile via Google Play Store, and Apple’s App Store, under the title Arena Breakout: Realistic FPS.

