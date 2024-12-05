Play as mightiest heroes (and villains)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the team-based shooter ‘Marvel Rivals’, players team up to prevent crises sparked by a multiversal clash.

In the team-based shooter Marvel Rivals, heroes and villains from across the Marvel multiverse team up to prevent crises sparked by a merciless clash between tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099.

With new worlds and crises created, disparate groups each seek to best both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Playable characters include those from the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and X-Men among others. Examples include Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Venom, Hela, and Iron Man.

A key mechanic in Marvel Rivals is the Team-Up Skill – an ability where players can co-ordinate combinations with each other. This unleashes a synergised attacks providing new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. For example, Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s back, and Hulk can unleash Gamma energy to charge Iron Man’s armour.

Players can tear through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments. From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield. Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies.

Each seasonal drop will introduce new characters to the battlefield along with challenging and diverse maps.

Where to play?

Marvel Rivals, developed and published by NetEase Games, is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games) from today at 22:00 SAST (6 December 2024). The game is free to play.

* Visit the Marvel Rivals website here.