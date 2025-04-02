PC gets PS’s award-winning zombies

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘The Last of Us Part II Remastered’, players fight violent creatures using a set of improvised weapons in a post-apocalyptic world.

Gamers can now explore the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us Part II in a new remastered PC edition, releasing today (3 April 2025) on Steam and Epic Games. The game was previously only available on PlayStation.

In the multi-award-winning action-adventure game, players can use firearms, improvised weapons, and stealth to fight human enemies and zombie-like creatures. These were people once – until the Cordyceps fungus invaded their nervous systems, overwriting their humanity and reprogramming them into vicious monsters.

The sequel is set five years after the main characters Ellie and Joel’s perilous journey across a post-pandemic United States. The game begins with the pair having found peace in the survivor community of Jackson, Wyoming. However, when a violent event shatters the peace, Ellie sets out on a relentless quest for justice and closure.

The story follows two playable characters Ellie and Abby – whose lives become intertwined. While Ellie seeks revenge, Abby, a soldier, finds herself caught in a brutal conflict between her militia and a fanatical religious cult.

Added PC features include:

Graphical improvements.

Full PlayStation DualSense controller integration with adaptive trigger and haptic feedback functionality.

Steam achievements.

Widescreen and Ultrawide support.

HDR support.

PC Display and Graphics Menu for scalability.

DirectStorage support.

PC Optimised graphics – performance enhancing technologies including NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3.1, and AMD FSR 4.0 with upscaling and frame generation. Intel XeSS is supported.

Full gamepad support: Adjust the controls to suit your preferences.

Mouse and keyboard mapping: Take full control and ensure personalised gameplay experience by tailoring mouse and keyboard mapping to suit your playstyle.

PlayStation overlay and Trophy support: The PlayStation overlay is available for Windows PC players with an account for PlayStation Network to earn PlayStation Trophies and access Friends lists, settings, and player profile.

Roguelike survival mode

The Last of Us Part II Remaster features a new mode that offers expanded combat gameplay. Players can progress through a series of randomised encounters, aiming to survive as long as possible in each run.

The mode features multiple unlockable characters, each with distinct gameplay traits. Encounters include a variety of enemy types and locations from across the main game, culminating in challenging boss battles.

The game includes two new unlockable No Return characters, and four new unlockable maps.

More ways to play

Players can explore the creative process behind the original release through hours of developer commentary, gaining insight into the game’s development while playing. The Lost Levels feature provides access to three early-development stages that were not included in the original version, offering a behind-the-scenes look at content that was ultimately cut.

Additional features include Guitar Free Play, which allows players to experiment with various unlockable instruments, and Speedrun Mode, where players can test their skills and record their best completion times. Accessibility has been enhanced with the inclusion of descriptive audio and speech to vibrations, expanding the options available to players with different needs.

The remastered edition features unlockable character and weapon skins for both Ellie and Abby.

Where to play?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is available on PC via Steam and Epic Games from today (3 April 2025). The original game released on PlayStation in 2020, with the remastered edition releasing on the console in January 2024.