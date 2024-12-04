Fashion-loving Nikki adventures onto PC and console

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Infinity Nikki’, players participate in fashion contests while exploring an open world.

In Infinity Nikki, players step into the beautiful shoes of main character Nikki – a fashion-loving adventurer. For the first time in the series, the fifth instalment is available on PC and PlayStation 5.

In the dress-up role-playing game, compete in fashion contests while uncovering a charming storyline.

Players can float, glide and plunge their way around the world, tackling puzzles while exploring the possibilities, with soaring paper cranes, speeding wine cellar minecarts, mysterious ghost trains, and other hidden secrets.

Meet a diverse cast of characters through quests, and explore locations that test platforming skills using Nikki’s movement and exploration kit. Players can engage in activities like fishing, and pet grooming, among others.

Infinity Nikki is developed and published by Infold Games. Creation is helmed by Kentaro Tominaga, known for his work on Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The theme song, Together Till Infinity, was performed by pop star Jessie J.

Where to play?

Infinity Nikki is available on PlayStation 5, PC via Epic Games Store, Apple App iStore, and Google Play from today (5 December 2024). It accumulated over 34-million pre-registrations before its release.