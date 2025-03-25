‘MySims: Cozy Bundle’ comes to PC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the re-released game, featuring ‘MySims’ and ‘MySims Kingdom’, players can rebuild a struggling town by designing, crafting, and connecting with its quirky residents.

In MySims: Cozy Bundle, players can rebuild and customise a struggling town through creativity and interaction. The game, now available on PC, features retro re-releases of MySims and MySims Kingdom which debuted in 2007.

The PC game features updated graphics and includes previously exclusive content, such as characters, items, and The Gardens area.

Players can design buildings from the ground up, furnish interiors, and craft items using materials found throughout the game. The gameplay encourages exploration, allowing players to meet eccentric characters like Chef Gino Delicioso and DJ Candy Supergroove, each with specific needs that influence how the town develops.

Photo supplied.

In addition to building and decorating, players shape the community by choosing who stays or leaves, forming relationships, and unlocking clothing and accessories through social interaction. Puzzle-solving and creative expression are woven throughout the experience.

The MySims: Cozy Bundle offers expanded customisation options, allowing for personalisation of players’ Sim and the town. The game combines simple storytelling with building mechanics, offering a sandbox environment where players can customise a town and interact with its residents.

Where to play?

MySims: Cozy Bundle is available on PC via Steam, EA App and Epic Games. The game released on Nintendo Switch in September last year.