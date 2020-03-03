Stream of the Day
PAX East 2020: Marvel reveals open-world RPG for mobile
At PAX East 2020, Netmarble and Marvel revealed Marvel Future Revolution, the comic book brand’s first open-world RPG on mobile.
Netmarble is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on Marvel Future Revolution. Featuring a new original storyline and starring Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains, Marvel Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.
Written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak (Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, etc.), Marvel Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new “Primary Earth”. As an agent of the newly formed Omega Flight super hero team, players work together to battle an onslaught of super villains, confront their suspicious behaviours, and defend the universe.
“Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of Marvel Future Fight,” said Andy Kang, executive producer of Netmarble. “We look forward to share a whole new open-world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere.”
At PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel revealed the teaser trailer of Marvel Future Revolution and showed attendees a first look at the game, all fully-realised in a 3D open world with AAA-quality graphics, a massive scale and freedom of play. This new collaboration between both companies will offer special experiences as gamers and Marvel fans assume the roles of various versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, among other super heroes, and set foot in an enormous open universe with iconic merged locations, like Xandearth and Sakaar.
Bill Rosemann, VP and head of creative at Marvel Games, said: “For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, Marvel Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customise their favourite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos.”
For more information about Marvel Future Revolution, visit https://marvelfuturerevolution.com
Overpass gameplay trailer released
The hill-climbing adventure, Overpass, has been revealed in a new video that shows off Obstacle Courses and Hillclimbs.
Nacon and Zordix Racing have highlighted some of the new gameplay elements in Overpass in a new video that focuses on the two types of track available: Obstacle Courses and Hillclimbs. While the game is already available for PC via the Epic Games Store in North America, the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be available on 17 March.
With Obstacle Courses, the challenge is in knowing how to cross each natural or artificial obstacle in the best way possible. This requires careful use of the throttle, deciding where to position the wheels for the best grip, and using the differential lock wisely to avoid getting stuck. Many options are available to the player and the best one will depend on several factors: the vehicle, the terrain, damage to the vehicle and the player’s driving style.
For Hillclimbs, the goal is to find a path up to the hill’s summit. It’s usually a shorter distance but a harder challenge. Knowing how to analyse the terrain is essential for climbing the steep slopes successfully.
In this off-road simulation, challenge yourself on extreme tracks at the controls of buggies and quads from major manufacturers. In a variety of local and online game modes, master the terrain physics, overcome obstacles and cope with damage to your vehicle to triumph in this demanding off-road challenge.
Overpass is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, and on 17 March for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. To know more about the game, visit the official website: https://play-overpass.com/
PAX East 2020: Focus Home shows off unreleased titles
Expo goers of PAX East 2020 will be able to play Insurgency: Sandstorm, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and Curse of the Dead Gods, which are only set to release later in 2020.
Focus Home Interactive has revealed its PAX East 2020 lineup, which features three new, recently announced titles showcased at the expo. The list of new titles includes:
Insurgency: Sandstorm will release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 25 August 2020. With over one million players in the game’s first year on PC, the award-winning tactical shooter is renowned for its realistic depiction of modern warfare focusing on lethal close-quarters combat, objective-oriented multiplayer and cooperative gameplay.
Hardspace: Shipbreaker was announced last week, coming to PC and consoles, with Early Access beginning this summer on Steam. Become a cut above the rest in Blackbird Interactive’s next-generation sandbox spaceship salvaging game – pull off a top score within the time limit at the show, and you may be rewarded.
Othercide was also unveiled last week, where players must face their nightmares and protect reality in Lightbulb Crew’s twisted tactical RPG on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Combat in Othercide is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy. You will fight. You will fall. You will rise again.
Curse of the Dead Gods will hit Steam Early Access on 3 March, but PAX East attendees have the opportunity to enter the accursed temple ahead of time with a playable demo of Passtech Games’ dark rogue-lite game.
These titles will be available to play at Booth 29017 during PAX East 2020.