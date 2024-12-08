Stream of the Day
Duck and dive in new platformer
In ‘Dino-Ducks Dash’, players jump across gaps, avoid obstacles, and race against each other – as ducks dressed as dinosaurs.
In Dino-Ducks Dash, play as an adorable duck in a dinosaur costume while navigating a relentless barrage of obstacles. The 2D platformer requires players to jump over and dodge incoming enemies, while competing against each other.
Singleplayer, online/local co-op and PvP (Player versus player) with up to four players is available. Beating the stuffing out of the other cute Dino Ducks with a machete add to one’s chances of climbing the online leaderboards. Weapons include throwing axes and a vicious chainsaw.
Players can push the game’s limits by speeding up the action, interacting with the outer edge of the screen. Random enemy events occur, including a menacing treant that rains acorns to knock down players, and flying a dinosaur that drops large objects.
Photo supplied
Players start each round with three lives and accumulate points during each run. Players can use a mouse and keyboard or opt for Xbox controllers, which are also supported.
Where to play?
Dino-Duck Dash will be available on PC via Steam from 16 December 2024. The game is developed and published by Duckosaurus Games.
* Visit the ‘Dino-Ducks Dash’ Steam page here.