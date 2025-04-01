Pirate warrior traverses Ming Dynasty

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the Soulslike ‘Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’, players fight through plague, mutation, and twisted monsters to uncover a forgotten past.

In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, players step into the role of Wuchang, a pirate warrior who awakens with no memory. Set during the final years of the Ming Dynasty, the upcoming Soulslike game unfolds in a dark and fantastical vision of 17th-century China.

Wuchang is afflicted by Feathering – a mysterious disease that mutates the infected and gives rise to monstrous horrors throughout the land.

Players can journey through Shu, a region gripped by chaos, plagued by warring factions, and ravaged by a spreading epidemic. As Wuchang, they must battle their way through ancient temples, overgrown ruins, and haunted villages, piecing together her lost memories and uncovering the truth behind the terrifying origins of Feathering.

Combat is at the heart of the experience, offering players a diverse array of fighting styles, concealed weapons, and early firearms. The Feathering affliction itself becomes a tool, granting players new powers to wield in the face of grotesque enemies. A customisable skill system lets players evolve their abilities using Red Mercury and fallen foes’ powers, adapting their approach to each battle and forging distinct strategies.

Choice plays a critical role in Wuchang’s journey. Multiple endings await, shaped by decisions made, secrets discovered, and allies chosen throughout the campaign. Players can use swordplay and sorcery to uncover hidden truths buried in a world on the brink of collapse.

Where to play?

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, developed by Leenzee Games, is releasing later this year (2025) on console (Xbox X|S and PlayStation), and PC (Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Epic Games).