Cowboy classic comes to PC

Now available on Steam and Epic Games, ‘Red Dead Redemption’ features updated graphics and a zombie companion story.

Red Dead Redemption, the iconic western-themed action-adventure game, has launched on PC with updated graphics. Included in this version is a zombie companion story: Undead Nightmare.

Released in 2010, the game has won over 170 Game of the Year awards. It received Best Game Design and Best Technology at the Game Developers Choice Awards (2011), and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction at the Interactive Achievement Awards (2011).

Updated look

In partnership with developer Double Eleven, Red Dead Redemption on PC features enhancements adapted from the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions. The PC release features native 4K resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rates on supported hardware, and support for Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitors. Enhancing the visual experience is the HDR10 compatibility, adjustable draw distances, and customisable shadow quality settings.

Full keyboard and mouse functionality is included, with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies and NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation.

Same great story

In the cowboy classic, set in 1911, one plays as the former outlaw John Marston. When government agents kidnap his family, he is forced back into a life he tried to leave behind. To secure their freedom, Marston hunts down members of his former gang, leading him across the American frontier and into Mexico.

Along the way, he encounters an array of characters and finds himself entangled in local conflicts. As he battles through dangerous encounters and complex allegiances, John faces his past and attempts to build a new future – one that may finally allow him a peaceful life.

One completes missions to advance the story and explores an open world that includes fictionalized American and Mexican states. Players can travel on foot, by horse, or via quick travel options like trains and carriages.

Players use a range of weapons and a cover system to defeat enemies. A key gameplay feature is the Dead Eye mechanic which slows time for precise targeting.

Crime is managed through a bounty system: players who commit crimes attract law enforcement, and they must evade or eliminate pursuers or pay off their bounty. The Honor and Fame system, which tracks players’ actions, will influences character interactions and rewards.

An undead twist

Included in Read Dead Redemption is the supernatural companion story, Undead Nightmare. It was originally released as downloadable content for other platforms.

In this story, the game is reimagined during an apocalyptic zombie plague. As Marston, players fight to survive a relentless horde of creatures in search of a cure in an undead twist on the Western genre.

Where to buy? – Hold your horses!

Read Dead Redemption is available on Steam and Epic Games for a staggering price of R959.00. For a fourteen-year-old title, it might be wise to wait for a sale to experience this classic on PC.

The game is also available on Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.