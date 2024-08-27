Wukong whacks gaming record

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The action RPG ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ vaulted up the Steam charts to place second in all-time peak concurrent player counts, writes JASON BANNIER.

Black Myth: Wukong rose to second place for all-time peak concurrent player counts on Steam within its first week of release (20 August 2024). The game reached over 2.4-million concurrent players, surpassing Palworld, which launched earlier this year. Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds remains in first with a strong lead having reached over 3-million concurrent players in 2018.

Wukong set the record for the most concurrent players in a singleplayer game on Steam. This is highlighted by it surpassing the combined all-time peaks of the previous first and second place holders, Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, both at about 1-million.

Statistics from https://steamdb.info/

In an X post by Game Science, the developer said that Wukong has sold over 10-million copies, and has reached 3-million concurrent players across all platforms.

The story and protagonist is inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West which was published in the 16th century. The story is one of the most popular literary works in East Asia.

Playing as Wukong, also known as the Destined One and Monkey King, one will explore a world with formidable enemies and mysteries. The combat system demands quick reflexes, and a strategic approach. Battles are intense, with no option to change the difficulty.

Customisation plays a significant role, allowing one to select and upgrade various weapons, spells, and equipment. These choices shape the character’s capabilities, enabling different approaches to defeating bosses.

Black Myth: Wukong is available on Steam for R849.00, with the deluxe edition priced at R1,049.00. It is also available via Epic Games, and on PlayStation 5.

* Visit the website here.