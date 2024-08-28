‘Forklift Simulator’ rises to the challenge

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players get to control forklifts to master freight and logistics operations, complete with realistic physics.

In Forklift Simulator, players operate various forklift trucks in true-to-life industry settings, all governed by realistic physics and task management mechanics. Central to the game, which launched today (29 August 2024), is the challenge of mastering freight and logistics operations.

Gameplay

Players begin by earning a forklift driving license through both theoretical and practical tests, before advancing through an extensive career mode. They will transition from small companies to larger enterprises and handle increasingly complex tasks while unlocking new vehicles.

Key features

A driving license test and tutorial to kickstart your career.

A selection of three faithfully reproduced forklift trucks and one electric pallet truck, each with realistic physics.

Career mode spanning three different companies, each offering distinct challenges.

A variety of freight tasks, from inspecting load conditions to assembling pallets.

An endless delivery mode with procedurally generated missions for continuous play.

Developer comments

The game is developed by Aerosoft GmbH in partnership with Bandsoft.

“We’re excited to finally bring Forklift Simulator to our dedicated community of simulation fans,” said Dirk Ohler, product manager of Aerosoft. “Bandsoft has worked incredibly hard to create a realistic and engaging experience that simulates the challenges of working in logistics and operating forklifts. We can’t wait to see players take the wheel and start their career in our sim!”

Availability

Forklift Simulator is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

* Visit the Steam page here.