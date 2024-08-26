Horrors lurch closer, jump scares included

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players must evade nightmarish creature while completing puzzles in ‘Lurch’.

Stream of the Day

In the new horror game Lurch, players navigate a nightmarish environment where survival hinges on solving puzzles to escape relentless demonic forces.

Set in a creepy haunted mansion, complete a series of tasks while evading the powerful creature whose presence becomes increasingly menacing over time.

With flashing lights, loud noises, and jump scares, players must face frightening encounters to escape evil. The adaptive enemy AI adds a challenging layer to the problem-solving experience.

Different abilities and upgrades are unlockable through a skill tree system which assist in overcoming obstacles.

Up to four players can team up in the multiplayer mode, with three difficulties available.

The pair of developers from Australia-based Bartic Studio Games aim to meet the demand for for an “electrifying horror experience”.

Lurch is an Early Access Game available on Steam for R100.00.