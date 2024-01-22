Palworld passes 1M concurrent players

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new open-world survival and crafting game, ‘Palworld’, has become one of six games on Steam to reach over 1-million concurrent players, writes JASON BANNIER.

A new open-world survival and crafting game, released last Friday (19 January 2024) in early access, has reached 1,2-million concurrent players on Steam, making it one of six games to break the 1-million mark.

Players experienced some server outages, and other serious issues, however this setback did not prevent huge numbers of gamers flocking to the game. As a result, Palworld has achieved 1,291,967 concurrent players, ranking it 5th for the highest concurrent player count in the history of Steam. The big 5 previously consisted of PUBG (3,25M), Counter-Strike (1,81M), Lost Ark (1,32M), Dota 2 (1,29M), and Cyberpunk 2077 (1M).

In about 3 days, over 4-million copies have been sold, which averages to about 86,000 copies sold per hour.

In the Pokémon spinoff, one must choose to coexist peacefully with enigmatic creatures called Pals, or take on the perilous task of confronting a merciless poaching syndicate. Pals can be employed for combat purposes, utilised for labour on farms or in factories, and can even be traded or consumed.

In the open-world gameplay, players endure an unforgiving landscape where sustenance is scarce and ruthless poachers abound; peril lurks at every turn. Survival demands a cautious stride and the willingness to confront tough decisions, even if it entails consuming your own companions when necessity dictates. Online co-op multiplayer is available.

Pals can be harnessed for exploration across diverse terrains, from land and sea to the expansive sky. This enables you to navigate various environments as you embark on your journey through the world.

Developed and published by Poket Pair, Palworld is currently available at R243 on Steam.

* Visit the official Palworld website here.