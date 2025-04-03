‘Sledding Game’ offers chill co-op adventure

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the upcoming game, players take on the role of cute creatures as they explore snowy slopes and unwind with friends in a cosy multiplayer experience.

In Sledding Game, players can explore snowy slopes and spend time with friends in a cosy online multiplayer setting focused on casual play and social interaction.

Players can carve through snowy trails, launch off jumps, and earn points while exploring wintry landscapes. They can race to the bottom or take a more relaxed ride. According to the developer, the game is designed to emphasise fun, friendship, and freedom.

Sledding Game features cute customisable animal characters and expressions, including frog, penguin, and polar bear outfits. Points earned during play can be spent on cosmetic items. Customisable clothing options include hats, jackets, scarves, and goggles. Sleds can be customised with visual additions like stickers, as well as performance-based modifications that offer different gameplay effects.

Photo supplied.

The game includes a cabin environment where players can interact, warm up, and access in-game features. One can communicate using built-in proximity voice chat or text chat. Minigames such as snowball fights, hot cocoa interactions, and snowman building are planned, with some currently in development.

Dynamic ragdoll physics are used to simulate realistic character reactions during falls, making wipeouts a visually distinct part of gameplay.

Players can join public or private lobbies to sled with friends or connect with others. The game supports both relaxed and competitive experiences, from sitting on benches with other players to racing downhill. According to the developer, the game may support up to 50 players, although this is subject to further testing and may be adjusted based on player experience.

Where to play?

The release date for Sledding Game has not yet been announced. It is currently in development by indie studio The Sledding Corporation. Earlier this year, the creator thanked the community in a Steam post after the game reached 100,000 wishlists.

* Visit the Steam page for ‘Sledding Game’ here.