Dell dives into clean oceans

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

AI may be a key element in Dell’s new PC lineup, but sustainability is an equally important hidden component writes JASON BANNIER.

Dell Technologies is scaling up its use of ocean-bound plastics in product design, building on a long-standing initiative that has already removed more than 8,000 metric tons of plastic from the environment.

“In our new range of eco bags, each one is labelled with the number of bottles taken from the ocean that were used to manufacture it,” said Daniel Collett, marketing lead of Dell SA, during a recent media briefing. Pointing to a bag, he said: “For example, this one was made using 19 bottles.”

Dell’s focus on sustainability in its accessories extends to its next generation of AI-powered PCs, reflecting a broader commitment to responsible innovation – a critical consideration as AI advances amid rising environmental and energy concerns. The company says it will remove one metric ton of waste per 1,000 laptops that enter the market.

Morné Kroukamp, field product marketing manager of Dell SA, said: “Our goal is to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We started using ocean-bound plastic seven years ago, and you’ll see it across our products – from the design of the lids and hard drive areas to our bags.”

“Sustainability is big. We see a lot of organisations placing it as part of their key performance indicators.”

“Our client endpoint devices are 100% either recycled or renewed material used in the packaging, which is quite exciting. And that was a 2030 goal which we bought forward close to 10 years. This is our commitment to our customers.”

Dell’s selection of bags includes OceanCycle and EcoLoop sustainability initiatives:

OceanCycle certified ocean-bound plastic: The exterior main fabric is made with 100% ocean-bound plastic from approximately 19 recycled plastic bottles collected from ocean coastline or major waterways.

Responsible dyeing process: Made with a solution dyeing process that can have up to a 97% lower impact on greenhouse gas emissions, 96% lower water impact, and 98% lower fossil fuel use per kg of material than traditional dye processes.

100% recycled packaging: The carrying case ships in packaging that’s made with 100% recycled content in the hang tag, hang loop and plastic bag.

The new Dell AI PC portfolio aims to offer a unified, streamlined lineup designed for work and play, with three product categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. With enhanced performance, durable designs, and AI capabilities, these PCs cater to professionals and creatives alike.

“Dell PCs are designed to excel in every aspect of life – whether you’re playing, learning or working – while the new Dell Pro laptop portfolio brings a fresh, clean and timeless look for the business professional,” said Kroukamp.

“These PCs feature durable and reliable materials designed to handle the demands of your busy workday. The Dell and Dell Pro product lines extend to displays, accessories and services for a consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio, while the new Dell Pro Max range of high-performance PCs is designed for demanding applications.”

Dell has launched a new monitor technology alongside a range of displays, which it says offer the following:

The Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors, designed for professionals, offer an exceptional viewing experience with enhanced IPS Black technology and productivity features powered by Thunderbolt 4.

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor’s 4K resolution plus QD-OLED technology bring outstanding clarity, vibrancy and infinite contrast, turning any space into a cinematic experience.

Dell says these displays delivers superior colour accuracy, eye comfort, and AI-enhanced audio for an advanced computing experience.