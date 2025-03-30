Empathy shapes FNB app

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB personal segment; Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer for nav»; and Samke Mhlongo, co-founder of The Next Chapter Wealth Partners. Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FNB’s nav» Money tool has reached 5-million users, helped along by an emotional connection with customers, writes JASON BANNIER.

While technology is often seen as cold and impersonal, empathy has become a growing focus in app design. First National Bank (FNB) says it has embraced this shift, placing human connection at the heart of its banking app.

“Customers want an emotional connection,” said Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB personal segment, during a recent media briefing in Johannesburg. “They want to see that the solutions we are developing come from a place of empathy – that we actually understand what they are going through.”

FNB’s user-centric design approach is reflected in the growing adoption of its app – particularly the flagship nav» Money tool, which has reached 5-million users. In the past 12 months, 1-million new users joined the platform, marking a 25% year-on-year increase.

Over 3-million of the nav» users fall into the personal segment, comprising individuals earning up to R750,000 per year. In South Africa, where unemployment is high and financial stress is widespread, FNB is focusing on practical, value-driven tools that help customers manage uncertainty and protect their financial well-being.

“Customers want solutions that actually solve for value that matter,” said Johnson. “They want us to be able to partner with them, to plan for those unexpected events to protect their families.

FNB says its approach is grounded in continuous engagement with its customers, using research and focus groups to better understand their needs.

“We spend a lot of time listening to our customers through research and focus groups. The common theme that comes through is that they want simple and affordable financial solutions – and that’s becoming an expectation rather than just a want going forward.

“In addition, they expect us to come across as honest and authentic in the solutions we develop. That expectation is reflected in many of the customer experience indexes out there.”

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB personal segment; Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer for nav»; and Samke Mhlongo, co-founder of The Next Chapter Wealth Partners. Photo supplied.

FNB says that, since the launch of nav» in 2016, the platform has revolutionised the way FNB customers can smartly manage their finances, assets, wellbeing, and even their impact on the planet.

The platform has grown into a comprehensive digital ecosystem that offers a number of helpful tools across Money, Car, Home, Earth, Energy, Marketplace, Care and the newly launched nav» Graduate.

Each of these buckets is designed to provide customers with information, coaching, much-needed access to financing, and other valuable tools they need as they progress through different life stages.

Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer for nav», said: “Over the past nine years, we’ve focused on innovating solutions that go beyond traditional banking. The vision of holding our customers hands or having their backs as they make some of the biggest decisions in their lives continues to be our North Star.

“Whether they’re a first-time graduate, renovating their first home, growing their net worth or concerned about their impact on the environment, we want to find ways to help them achieve their goals.”

FNB’s data further reveals that since December 2023, 600 families have found homes using nav» Home every month.

To mark the impact of nav», FNB has launched an integrated in-app and social media campaign offering new and existing customers the chance to win prizes, including a crossover SUV, fuel for a year in eBucks, gaming consoles, smartphones, and vouchers for food and apparel.

Duvenage said: “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re also excited to give back to our customers by adding value to their lives beyond banking and rewarding their loyalty.

“New customers can also benefit by switching their cheque account to join the nav» journey too. To this end, we have worked with eBucks partners to provide prizes and vouchers from Haval, Engen, Apple, PlayStation, KFC and Nike.”

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @Jas2Bann.