VW reaps the sun at Kariega

Volkswagen Group Africa commissions additional solar panels at Kariega plant, Photo supplied

Volkswagen has added 3 MW solar energy to the grid to bring the total number of solar panels installed to more than 12,000.

Volkswagen Group Africa has added 3 megawatt (MW) of solar power to its Kariega plant, bringing total output of renewable energy to 5.9 MW. This is enough energy to power at least 2,000 two-bedroom houses fitted with geysers and using electrical appliances.

The total number of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels across the company now stands at 12,097 of which 5,710 panels were recently installed in the employee car park. The first phase started two years ago with 3,030 panels on the Engine Plant roof and 3,136 panels on the Final Assembly building roof.

More PV panels are planned to be installed during the next phase.

Volkswagen Group Africa has invested close to R100-million in solar energy to date. The renewable energy share at the company has increased from 1.5% in 2018 to 17.1% in 2023, which reduces reliance on electricity supplied by the municipality. The combined solar energy capacity can save approximately 7,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per year.

Ulrich Schwabe, Volkswagen Group Africa production director, said that the reduction in dependence on fossil fuels, which is projected to reach 23% by 2025, highlights Plant Kariega’s goal to be a Zero Impact Factory by 2030.

“Our efforts to reduce carbon emissions are in line with Volkswagen Group’s global Go To Zero Environmental Strategy, aimed at achieving carbon-neutrality which is aligned with the Paris Agreement,” he said. “As a result, all Volkswagen Group plants are highly focused on decarbonisation, with renewable energy playing a key role in this effort.”

He said that between 2010 and 2023, the electricity usage per vehicle manufactured has decreased by 54%. These were achieved through various initiatives such as an effective Demand Side Management plan.

“We are consistently monitoring processes and influence mindsets towards energy consumption, such as air conditioner usage.”

Energy usage reduction is one of several environmental indicators that paves Volkswagen’s way to zero impact. Since 2010, Plant Kariega’s environmental impact has improved by 57.7%, which includes reduction in energy consumption, water, waste, solvent and carbon emissions.