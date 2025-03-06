Gadget of the Week: S25 Ultra keeps Samsung in AI race

Photo courtesy Samsung

The new Galaxy flagship from Samsung is all about what lies beneath, rather than hardware innovation, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Samsung has long played the role of frontrunner in the smartphone world, often leading rather than following. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it maintains its claim as the frontrunner in AI-driven mobile experiences. But does it falter in hardware innovation?

At first glance, one could be forgiven for asking, “What’s actually new?” The device maintains the same broad design principles as its predecessor, with marginal changes in weight and dimensions:15g lighter, 0.4mm thinner. The camera array remains nearly identical, save for an upgraded ultra-wide sensor. The core hardware refinements are evolutionary rather than revolutionary, which is what one would normally say of new iPhone releases from Apple.

Yet, the handset is fundamentally different – not because of what one can see, but because of what lies beneath. That phrase may invoke a well-known horror movie, but there’s nothing scary about this device.

The real story of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is told by its deep integration of AI. With the new version of the Samsung skin over Android, One UI 7, Samsung has both enhanced its Galaxy AI platform and embedded Google’s Gemini AI into its core functionality. The danger here is always that it comes across as Samsung merely leaning on Google for AI innovation – and that was in fact my initial assessment of the AI on the S25 Ultra.

Once I began testing it, however, AI activity emerged as a seamless, cross-app experience. In action, the S25 Ultra’s AI framework combined a series of tasks that previously required manual effort, into a single fluid interaction. For example, copying text from a browser and pasting it into an email used to be a multi-tap process. Now, with AI-driven gestures, the phone “recognises” intent, predicts the next step, and suggests pasting content in a relevant application – without leaving the current screen. It’s an imperfect science, as my phone didn’t quite know where I would want something pasted, but it’s a start.

This integration extends beyond text handling. AI-powered contextual awareness allows the S25 Ultra to assist users in real-world scenarios. For example, meal planning is facilitated by scanning ingredients in the camera app and instantly getting suggested recipes from a preferred cooking app. Booking travel sees an email confirmation triggering automatic itinerary organisation in the calendar, and AI-enhanced smart reminders providing prompts based on flight details.

This level of cross-app fluidity felt less like a collection of disparate features and more like a genuinely intelligent system adapting to user behaviour. Of course, the more Google AI evolves, the more these features will improve, but even now they feel baked in rather than added on.

The result is a smartphone that is edging closer to being an intelligent assistant, held back only by the limitations of AI rather than by the hardware.

Talking of which, the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display remains one of the best in the industry, with HDR10+ and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate delivering an impeccable visual experience. Samsung has also improved its Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass with better anti-reflective coatings, making outdoor visibility noticeably better

The S25 Ultra’s camera system builds upon its predecessor with an enhancement to the ultra-wide lens. While the primary 200MP wide-angle camera and telephoto lenses (10MP and 50MP) remain unchanged, the ultra-wide camera has been upgraded from 12MP to 50MP, featuring an f/1.9 aperture and dual pixel PDAF. This results in more detailed and expansive shots, particularly in landscape photography and wide-angle scenes. Real-world tests show the most significant improvements in low-light, where advanced sensor technology enhances image clarity and reduce noise.

Sadly, the removal of Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen on the S25 Ultra reduces the device’s photographic functionality. Previously, the S Pen doubled as a remote shutter, allowing users to take hands-free photos with a button press, making it a magical tool for group shots, long-exposure photography, and steady handheld captures. Without Bluetooth, the S Pen loses its remote-control capabilities, meaning users must now rely on timers or accessories to achieve the same effect.

Photo courtesy Samsung

How much does it cost in ZAR?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at R28,999 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB variants priced higher.

Why does it matter?

The S25 Ultra encapsulates a fundamental shift in how smartphones are evolving. Samsung has embedded AI deep into its ecosystem, setting the standard for what smartphone are becoming: a device that does more of the thinking for the user. With AI-powered agents capable of executing multi-step tasks across different applications, the question is no longer whether AI will dominate smartphones but how well each brand will implement it. Samsung still sets this standard.

What are the biggest negatives?

The hardware improvements feel incremental rather than groundbreaking, making it a tough upsell for S24 Ultra users.

Removal of Bluetooth support for the S Pen limits its remote functionality.

What are the biggest positives?

One UI 7’s deep AI integration makes for a genuinely more intelligent user experience.

The display enhancements, including reduced glare and improved readability, make outdoor use significantly better.

Performance and battery efficiency have been fine-tuned, delivering all-day usability under heavy workloads.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.