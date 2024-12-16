BMW poised for electric Mini in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At a recent business brief, BMW South Africa announced its plans for the next year, including the first fully-electric Mini, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

BMW South Africa is poised to introduce the highly anticipated Mini Aceman, the first fully electric Mini model, in the course of next year. It will join a range of new BMW models, including the new BMW One Series

BMW South Africa executives confirmed the roll-outs recently, in a comprehensive overview of the company’s plans and initiatives for the coming year. The discussion touched on a wide range of topics, from the automaker’s significant investments in education and community engagement to its ambitious production goals and product launches.

One of the standout highlights was BMW’s deep commitment to education, which the company views as a crucial pillar of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

Thilosh Moodally, director of government affairs and communications, said: “BMW is very heavily invested in education. We don’t just say it, we do it, and we take care of education from cradle to career.”

This commitment manifests in various ways, including the construction of a new school hall, providing students with a better environment to write their exams. Beyond primary and secondary education, BMW has also partnered with UNICEF and assisted in launching the “Yes for Youth” programme, a business-led government backed initiative designed to create employment for one million people aged 18- 35.

BMW’s commitment to community engagement and sustainability was another key focus of the meeting. Angela Konert, head of business communications, said: “It has been a journey of innovation, sustainability, cultural enrichment and a lot of community engagement.”

The company’s IT hub in Menlyn, Pretoria was also highlighted as a significant investment, with many graduates coming in.

Alongside its educational initiatives, BMW South Africa has also been making significant strides in its automotive production and historical milestones. The company is currently in full production of the new X3 model and is looking forward to the launch of both the X3 and X5 models next year.

Looking ahead, BMW South Africa is poised to introduce a range of new models, including the highly anticipated Mini Aceman, the first fully electric Mini model. Hailey Philander, manager of group automotive communications, said: “Next year, we will start introducing more Mini models, including Mini Aceman, which is the first fully electric Mini model.”

The new BMW One Series was also a focus of the meeting, with Ryan Warnasuriya, senior product manager, emphasising the model’s modernised design, improved interior, and sustainable materials.

“We also decided to bring in the sustainable materials for these vehicles that will be manufactured in South Africa,” he said.

While BMW will be producing more vehicles in South Africa, the saving on import taxes will not mean a reduction of vehicle prices to the end user. Instead, a BMW spokesperson said, it will be investing in creating more employment.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

