 T is for Tayron

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The new car announcements were rolling out at the Volkswagen Indaba at the Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape last week, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There was no end to big news from the Volkswagen Indaba at the Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape last week. Among these was the announcement that Volkswagen is preparing to roll out the Tayron SUV, hitting the road in the second half of 2025.

This sleek 7-seater SUV will be slotting in right between the mighty Touareg and the spunky Tiguan. Born and bred in the automotive heartland of Wolfsburg, Germany, the Tayron will be packed with tech that is straight out of the Touareg’s playbook. It will have IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights that practically wink and seats that give a 10-chamber pressure point massage. Yes, you read that right – this car can be a spa on wheels.

The Tayron’s trim is about living large. It comes with a three-zone climate control system (because everyone deserves the perfect temperature), 10-color mood lighting (to set the vibe), nine airbags (safety first), and driving experience control to switch up the ride’s personality on the fly. The infotainment system will have App-Connect Wireless for seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto action. LED headlights with automatic high beams and snazzy 17-inch alloy wheels are also part of the trim.

Standard assist systems include adaptive cruise control, lane change and keeping systems, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, Park assist plus, and a rear-view camera. There is a nifty exit warning system that stops passengers from opening the car door into oncoming traffic.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Tayron R-Line is the sporty sibling that means business. This SUV rocks sports comfort seats wrapped in Varenna leather (with integrated headrests), leather accents on the dash and doors, and aluminium-look trim. The R-Line also flaunts individual bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED plus headlights with dynamic cornering lights, and 3D LED tail clusters with dynamic turn signals.

Optional upgrades include the IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system pumping out 700W of audio bliss, and a leather package with ergoActive plus seats that adjust electrically and come with massage and ventilation functions. And for the tech-savvy drivers, there is Travel Assist, which turns the Tayron into a co-pilot, handling longitudinal and lateral guidance at any speed.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.