Meet the cool kid on the (T) block

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The quirky world of the Volkswagen T-Cross elevates it into looking bigger than it is, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The T-Cross Style 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG is like a cheeky chihuahua – small, but with a personality that barks louder than its size suggests. The Style trim adds a dash of sophistication with its snazzy alloy wheels and chrome accents, but it does not lose that playful, slightly boxy charm.

Volkswagen has done a great job of maximising space, making it feel much roomier than one would guess from its compact dimensions. The high driving position gave me a commanding view of the road. The seats are comfortable, even for longer journeys.

The dashboard is clean and modern, with a user-friendly infotainment system that is simple to navigate. Connecting to Android Auto is seamless. The 8-inch digital cockpit is a nice size, offering customisable displays that kept me informed without being overwhelming. The two USB ports meant that there was no arguing about whose phone would be charged.

The ride quality is generally good, absorbing bumps and potholes with comfort. It is certainly agile for navigating tight city streets and narrow parking spaces. The light steering makes it easy to manoeuvre, and the compact size meant I could squeeze into gaps that larger SUVs would struggle with.

It embraces its compact size and delivers a genuinely enjoyable driving experience. The hill assist helps with the steep climbs. It is a car that brings a smile to my face and, in today’s often-grim world, that is worth its weight in gold.

This cool kid has the following safety features: driver and front passenger airbags; power-adjustable and heated exterior mirrors; park distance control; an advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitor.

Practicality is where this cool kid shines. The boot is surprisingly spacious, and the sliding rear bench seat allowed me to prioritise either passenger space or cargo capacity. It is great for a weekend getaway or trips to the supermarket. The raised ride height also makes it easier to load and unload bulky items.

The T-Cross Style 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG is a versatile and fun-to-drive crossover that is perfect for city dwellers and small families alike. It is stylish, practical, and surprisingly nippy, making it a great all-rounder. Fuel consumption is good. This cool kid sips its fuel at 5.8 litres per 100 kilometres.

Pricing for the Volkswagen T-Cross starts at R 399,900.

The T-Cross comes with a 3-year/120,000 km warranty, a 3-year/45,000 km service plan, and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are every 15,000km, and optional EasyDrive Maintenance and Service Plans are available for those who like to stay extra safe.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.