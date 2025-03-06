Dayun ‘redefines’ urban driving

Photo courtesy Enviro Auto.

The Yuehu S5 electric vehicle, introduced in South Africa in 2024 by Enviro Automotive, has almost sold out a second batch of cars that has yet to be delivered.

The Dayun Yuehu S5, also known as the DY3, has redefined affordability in the South African mini-SUV electric vehicle (EV) market. Now, it also wants to redefine urban driving.

Introduced by Enviro Automotive in July 2024, the S5 has been praised for agility, low running costs, and urban efficiency. It promises a practical, eco-friendly and accessible solution to rising fuel costs and congestion, with a starting price of R399,900.

Designed for urban mobility, it features a 35 kW front-mounted motor delivering 105 Nm torque. Upgraded for local conditions, it boasts a 115 km/h top speed, allowing nimble navigation on highways and open roads while remaining a cost-effective choice for city driving.

“While buyers are motivated by a desire to embrace smarter, greener solutions, the S5’s cost savings and performance surpass small petrol and diesel city cars,” says Gideon Wolvaardt, managing director of Enviro Automotive.

Though a mini-SUV, the Yuehu S5 offers abundant safety elements, with driver and passenger airbags, dual disc brakes, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Slope Descent Control (SDC), and Automatic Cruise Control (ACC).

LED headlights and taillights, as well as a high-mounted brake light, enhance the Yuehu S5’s visibility and safety. It also features a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), low-speed pedestrian warning, and a rearview camera with Reverse Assistance (RA).

The S5 VIP derivative includes four ultrasonic radars, LED Daytime Running Lights, Turn-assist headlights, and Front Fog Lamps for enhanced safety.

Despite the compact size of the Yuehu S5, the minimalist interior design with high-quality leather finishes provides comfort and ample space for both the driver and passengers. The adjustable multi-function steering wheel, featuring a flat bottom design, enhances legroom, ensuring a more relaxing and comfortable commuting experience.

The Yuehu S5 features a keyless start system, electronic power steering (EPS), climate control air-conditioning, electric windows and an ISOFIX child seat anchor. It operates via an Electronic Rotary Switch (ERS) on the centre console, with an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) located on the centre console for safe operation.

The Yuehu S5 combines comfort and a high-tech experience with a 7-inch LCD infotainment screen and 8-inch central control screen. Dayun’s Intelligent Car System provides driver-assistance features, including vehicle monitoring, Bluetooth, a hands-free system, radio, media selection, climate control, and vehicle settings. It also includes a WiFi hotspot and USB/Type-C multimedia ports.

“While compared to larger, pricier electric SUVs, the affordable Yuehu S5 confidently carves its niche,” says Wolvaardt. “It may not compete with luxury EVs offering bigger electric motors or extended ranges, but it remains a practical and budget-friendly option for South Africans seeking a modern, feature-packed urban EV without breaking the bank.”

The Yuehu S5 is equipped with a 31.7 kWh ternary lithium-ion battery, consuming 10.7 kWh per 100 km, offering a 330-kilometre range. It supports Level 2 AC and DC charging for home charging or quick recharges at DC fast-charging stations. A 220V recharge takes four hours, while DC fast charging recharges from 20% to 80% in under an hour.

Gawie Brink, technical director and co-founder of Enviro Automotive, says: “The Yuehu S5 is a leader in urban travel, with over 35,000 units sold across 20 countries in eight years. Its proven reliability, low energy consumption, and reduced ownership costs make it an affordable green mobility solution.

“Offering excellent long-term savings, the S5 delivers the best return on investment for urban commuters in an evolving energy landscape.”

The Dayun Yuehu S5 line-up comprises two derivatives, the S5 Standard at R399,900 and the S5 VIP priced at R449,900. The retail price includes a battery warranty of 5-year/120,000 km, a 3-year/60,000 km mechanical warranty and a service plan, which also includes roadside assistance. Service intervals are scheduled for every 12 months or 20,000 km.

Wolvaardt says the first batch of S5s was primarily sold to businesses with large sales fleets, and the second batch, arriving soon, is nearly sold out.

“We recommend placing orders in advance, as demand for our budget-friendly Yuehu S5 continues to grow among buyers seeking a modern, feature-packed EV for daily mobility.”

Enviro Automotive’s battery-electric product range comprises DFSK EV panel vans, DFSK EV forward-cab 1-tonne bakkies, SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne bakkies and the Dayun line-up, including the Autoplead EV 4-tonne truck.