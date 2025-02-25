VW takes on charging challenge

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Volkswagen has taken on the constant challenge of the electric vehicle revolution with the new Autonomous Flexible Charger, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain traction around the world, one challenge remains a constant: charging. While traditional charging stations have made significant strides, the process still leaves room for improvement.

In response, Volkswagen has developed the Autonomous Flexible Charger (AFC), a cutting-edge solution that promises to redefine how we think about charging our electric cars. This innovative charging system is designed to be more flexible, intuitive, and user-friendly, making it easier to keep EVs powered up and ready to roll.

While the term “autonomous” might conjure images of self-driving vehicles or robots, this charger is not an autonomous vehicle that drives itself to your car. Instead, it is a highly adaptable charging station equipped with advanced smart software.

Photo courtesy Volkswagen.

Unlike the standard EV chargers, the AFC has a built-in battery buffer, which makes it self-sufficient and ensures high power charging. It comes with a television screen, which could be a great opportunity for revenue generation for advertising brands.

Traditional charging stations often require fixed infrastructure, taking up space in parking lots, garages, or driveways. The AFC charging unit can be located centrally. This frees up valuable space and reduces the clutter of numerous charging points, especially in shared or public parking environments.

The feature that really attracted me to the AFC was that payment can be made via credit card or a smartphone, either which could be linked to a loyalty programme.

Volkswagen’s Autonomous Flexible Charger is a prime example of how innovation can make everyday tasks more convenient and efficient. By removing the hassle of traditional charging stations, this intelligent, automated system brings a new level of ease and flexibility to EV ownership. It is a step toward a future where charging our vehicles will be as effortless as driving them. And, for electric car owners, that future is looking brighter by the day.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.