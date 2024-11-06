Karaoke enters the VR world

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Songbird’, players sing along to a range of music that bring landscapes – and characters – to life.

In Songbird, an upcoming VR karaoke game, players experience a world where music transforms landscape and brings characters to life. The game will feature 33 songs upon release, with monthly updates to its library of diverse genres.

Players explore the immersive world of Nestopia, journeying through diverse settings, from the comfort of a bedroom to mountain views. With hand-tracking and interactive elements, players can bring harmony to these landscapes, creating a dynamic and visually engaging karaoke experience.

Songs featured on release include:

I Love You by Billie Eilish

Love You Like a Love Song by Selena Gomez

Dancing Queen by ABBA

Ain’t It Fun by Paramore

Kiss from a Rose by Seal

The game offers a Quick Play mode for a casual singing session, and a Performance Mode with difficulty levels to match players’ skills.

Songbird features interactive gameplay, with real-time scoring, rhythmic multipliers, and responsive note tracking. These elements enhance the feel of karaoke in a virtual world.

Development and music history

Songbird is a product of Always Blue Games – an indie studio that was formed by Marcus Henderson.

Henderson is an award-winning game designer and musician best known for his influential role in the Guitar Hero series. His guitar performances have been heard by millions, with his tracks featured in over 30-million copies of Guitar Hero games worldwide. Henderson’s work on the original Guitar Hero games helped shape the iconic soundtrack that has inspired countless players and revitalised interest in guitar music.

“Music unites us all and singing has a unique power to connect humanity regardless of language and location,” says Henderson.

“With Songbird, we set out to create a uniquely vibrant and cozy world for Karaoke lovers to sing their hearts out and even practice the songs in a no-fail environment that everyone of all ages can enjoy.”

Where to play?

Songbird will be available for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro. The game is available for pre-order on the Meta Quest Store, with a release set for November 2024.