‘Stabby’ strikes VR gaming

Assassinate enemies while parkouring through a noir-styled world in new game.

In the virtual reality game Stabby, set in a noir-styled world, players use different weapons to eliminate their opponents while navigating the environment with parkour skills.

There are five offline levels, with each featuring a 3-star rating system based on completion time. Once one hones their skills, jump into an online multiplayer with three modes: Classic, King of the Hill, and Stab Tag. Each mode supports up to six players.

To become the ultimate assassin, outmanoeuvre opponents and execute lethal attacks with swords, daggers, or throwing knives while scaling buildings, and leaping across rooftops. Victories reward players with exclusive skins and gear for one’s avatar and weapons.

A notable feature is the hidden PIN pad in the multiplayer lobby, which activates special room features or unlocks items when the correct codes are entered.

Stabby is available on Meta Quest 2 and 3 VR headset for $9,99.