Apple Vision Pro predicted to sell 12m in 5 years

The new virtual reality headset may be expensive, but Techopedia says it will take off.

Following the release of the Apple Vision Pro, data experts at Techopedia have analysed data from Statista which shows that Apple is predicted to ship 350,000 Vision Pro headsets in the first year of launch.

With analysts predicting 350,000 sales in year one, in the second year they have projected approximately 1,475,000 sales for the following year.

This is a predicted increase of 321%. “A hugely impressive figure indeed for a very unique product,” says Techopedia.

By the fifth year, approximately 12,613,000 Apple Vision Pros are projected to be shipped. That is an increase of 3,504% from 2024.

Apple is predicted to ship over 12.6m Apple Vision Pro’s over its first five years post launch, considerably more than its two main competitors, Sony and Meta. The latter sold 10.4m headsets in the first 5 years of its launch.

Sony – perhaps surprisingly – only sold 6.6m headsets in the first 5 years of launch.

How do they compare in price?

The Apple Vision Pro is available for $3,500. The Meta Quest 2 is retailing at $300 with Sony’s product setting customers back $399. This does make it more of a surprise for Apple’s projected sales.

“Apple is arguably the most favored technological company in the world for smartphones, tablets and computers,” says Techopedia’s Lee Astley “It’s no surprise to see them making their move in the VR headset scene.

“The numbers that are predicted and projected are truly impressive and perhaps unsurprising. The fact they are likely to move more shipments in the first 5 years post launch than Meta and Sony demonstrates just how much consumers trust their products.”