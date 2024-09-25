‘Human Fall Flat’ wobbles onto VR

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The physics-based puzzle game will be available on virtual reality platforms later this year.

Stream of the Day

Human Fall Flat VR, the physics-based puzzle game, will be releasing onto virtual reality (VR) platforms. The original game’s signature wobbly physics remains at the core, with the added interactivity of VR allowing players to directly manipulate the environment.

Gameplay

The game features the exploration of floating dreamscapes, solving puzzles, and swinging from ledges. Players will control their avatar using VR controllers in a third-person view.

Multiplayer support is included, allowing up to four players to team up and tackle the game’s quirky challenges together. It includes all the original levels and a variety of community-created content.

Availability

Developed by Curve Games and No Brakes Games, Human Fall Flat VR will be available on Meta Quest 2 & 3, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR later this year (2024).

* Visit the Steam page for ‘Human Fall Flat VR here.