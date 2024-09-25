Stream of the Day
‘Human Fall Flat’ wobbles onto VR
The physics-based puzzle game will be available on virtual reality platforms later this year.
Published on
The physics-based puzzle game will be available on virtual reality platforms later this year.
Human Fall Flat VR, the physics-based puzzle game, will be releasing onto virtual reality (VR) platforms. The original game’s signature wobbly physics remains at the core, with the added interactivity of VR allowing players to directly manipulate the environment.
Gameplay
The game features the exploration of floating dreamscapes, solving puzzles, and swinging from ledges. Players will control their avatar using VR controllers in a third-person view.
Multiplayer support is included, allowing up to four players to team up and tackle the game’s quirky challenges together. It includes all the original levels and a variety of community-created content.
Availability
Developed by Curve Games and No Brakes Games, Human Fall Flat VR will be available on Meta Quest 2 & 3, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR later this year (2024).
* Visit the Steam page for ‘Human Fall Flat VR here.
|Thank you for Signing Up