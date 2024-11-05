Neon signs meet tranquillity in farm sim

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hutan Panta, a new map for ‘Farming Simulator 25’, due out next week, blends urban and rural life.

A new map for the upcoming Farming Simulator 25 game has been announced. Featuring a mix of neon signs and tranquil sanctuaries, the Hutan Panta map features a blend of urban and rural life.

Other environments include picturesque rivers, the historic grain elevators of North America, and pond-dotted landscapes of Central Europe. Players grow crops, care for animals, and expand their operations through farm shops, production facilities, and construction projects on these distinct lands.

The game includes East Asian farming, introducing rice fields and other crops like spinach, peas, and green beans – with a total of 25 crop types. The addition of buffalo and goats expands the livestock options, allowing players to manage a wider range of animals, including young livestock in pastures.

New weather conditions, such as twisters and hailstorms, bring additional challenges to farming. Ground deformation leaves realistic tracks as you work, adding another layer to farm management.

Farming precision and realism

Farming Simulator 25 supports GPS-assisted steering for more accurate fieldwork, making tasks easier to manage. Players have access to a wide selection of authentic machinery, improving the control and efficiency of farm operations.

With Giants Engine 10, the game offers upgraded graphics and physics for a more immersive experience. New accessibility options make gameplay smoother, and the in-game ModHub provides developer-approved mods for added customisation.

Where to play?

Farming Simulator 25 releases on 12 November 2024 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.