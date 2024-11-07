Netflix SA debuts first film collection

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Umjolo: Gone Girl, a young woman’s world unravels after discovering her seemingly perfect boyfriend has betrayed her beyond anything she imagined.

The movie forms part of Netflix South Africa’s first film collection. It starts streaming today (8 November 2024).

Umjolo: Gone Girl follows protagonist Lethu, an event-planner maestro, hopeless romantic, and dreamer who seems to have it all. She is successfully running her own business, coupled with the perfect man, and backed by a supportive network of family and friends.

However, her life takes a hellish turn when her health is compromised, shattering the illusion of a perfect relationship with her fiancé, Lucky. She leans on her friends Amanda, Zanele, and Thoko for support. Now at a crossroads, Lethu is heartbroken, and unable to break free from the emotional turmoil.

Cast and crew

Sibongiseni Shezi stars as Lethu, and Tyson Mathons as Lucky. Lethu’s friends are played by Thobeka Shangase, Sibusisiwe Jili, and Londeka Sishi.

The film is narrated by Mam Sbosh (Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi). The cast includes Baby Cele, Meshack Mavuso, Gugu Gumede and Ntando Mncube. It is directed by Fikile “Mr Fix” Mogodi, Mthunzi Dubazana, Zuko Nodada, and Raphael Chillis Mhlongo.

Writers include Thuli Zuma, Clive Madiya, Thuthu Zuma, and Julian Koboekae. The project’s executive producers are Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Pepsi Pokane, and Thuli Zuma, with Mariki van der Walt as producer.

The film collection

The collection explores the love lives of four women as they navigate the complexities of relationships, commitment, and self-discovery. A new film will release each month from November to February, revealing a different chapter in each woman’s journey. All four films in the collection are produced by Stained Glass.