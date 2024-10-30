Showmax kills Halloween with ‘The Nun II’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In The Nun II, protagonist Sister Irene comes face-to-face with the demon nun Valak – known as the greatest evil in the world. As a sequel to The Nun, the movie is part of the highest grossing horror franchise of all time, The Conjuring Universe. Both films are streaming on Showmax from today, Halloween (31 October 2024).

Valak’s evil plot

The Nun II, set in 1956, tells the story of Sister Irene, as she is called upon once more to confront the sinister Valak. When mysterious deaths across Europe reveal a haunting connection to the demon, Irene joins Sister Debra, a young novice, and travels to Tarascon, France.

Their journey brings them to a boarding school where eerie visions and events link to a relic with significant powers. As they uncover the school’s dark history, they find ties to St. Lucy, a saint whose family crest and relics are central to the demon’s deadly pursuits.

In the shadow of a possessed former ally and the violent disturbances within the school, Irene and Debra face Valak head-on, forced to tap into spiritual and ancestral strengths to protect the innocent. Through faith, courage, and the mystery of St. Lucy’s legacy, they engage in a harrowing final stand that tests Irene’s very identity and connection to the relic.

Cast

Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) stars as Sister Irene, with Emmy winner Storm Reid (The Last of Us, Euphoria) as Sister Debra and Bonnie Aarons reprising her role as the Valak. The cast includes Jonas Bloquet (La nuit se traîne), and Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia).

Spooky Showmax films

This Halloween, Showmax is also streaming the creepy vintage doll spinoff prequel Annabelle, and its prequel Annabelle: Creation. Other horror films available to watch include M3gan, Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Blackening, and Evil Dead Rise.