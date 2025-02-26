Rock doc spotlights Van Zandt’s anti-apartheid activism

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’, featuring interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Bono, is streaming on Showmax.

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple follows Van Zandt’s journey through music, acting, and activism. The documentary includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Paul McCartney, and Bono, examining Van Zandt’s influence.

Van Zandt is a multifaceted musician, actor, and activist who has left a significant mark on the music and entertainment industries. Initially gaining prominence as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, he played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of iconic albums such as Born to Run and The River.

Beyond his work with Springsteen, Van Zandt collaborated with legendary artists ranging from Bon Jovi and Nancy Sinatra.

Van Zandt is recognised for his acting career, particularly his portrayal of Silvio Dante in the acclaimed television series The Sopranos. He later starred in the Netflix series Lilyhammer, in which he played a New York mobster adjusting to life in Norway.

Activism

Van Zandt’s activism has been a defining aspect of his career. In the 1980s, he founded Artists United Against Apartheid, a collective that released the protest album Sun City. The project brought together over 50 artists to oppose the apartheid regime in South Africa, raising over $1-million to support the cultural boycott. The effort highlighted his commitment to using music as a tool for social and political change.

Beyond performing, Van Zandt has been a producer, working with artists such as Southside Johnny and Meat Loaf. He also fronted his own band, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, which allowed him to explore his passion for rock and soul music.

His dedication to preserving and promoting music history led him to establish Little Steven’s Underground Garage, a radio show and SiriusXM channel dedicated to garage rock and its influences.

The documentary movie is streaming now on Showmax.