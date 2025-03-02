Godzilla and Kong stomp onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, powerful monsters clash while an island’s mysteries unravel.

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, two giant monsters clash: the reptile-like monster Godzilla and giant gorilla-like creature, King Kong. The film unravels the mysteries of their origins and connection to Skull Island.

The science-fiction movie is streaming on Showmax from today (3 March 2025).

The film is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and features Kong’s encounter with more of his species, the Great Apes. Upon entering the Hollow Earth, Kong meets and convinces a juvenile named Suko to lead him to the tribe’s lair. The journey creates a bond between the two.

Kong faces a tyrannical giant ape named Skar King, who poses a threat to the surface. Things become more complicated when it is revealed that an ice-breathing Titan is under Skar King’s control. As such, Kong unites with Godzilla to defeat them.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard, and produced by Legendary Pictures. This fifth film of the Monsterverse franchise is the 38th film of the Godzilla franchise, and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise.

The cast includes BAFTA winner Rebecca Hall, Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Teen Choice winner Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. It features music by Tom Holkenborg and Antonio Di Iorio.

The New Empire was up for Best Fantasy Film at The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films’ 2025 Saturn Awards, where Hottle was also up for Best Younger Actor. It was also up for Character Animation at the Annie Awards.