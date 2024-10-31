‘Stranger Things’ star shares love of CT

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Grace van Dien made South Africa her home while filming ‘The Fix’, a science fiction film in which she stars.

Grace van Dien, known for her role as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things, plays the lead role in a new sci-fi film, The Fix. The Showmax Original was filmed in South Africa, and the actress made the Mother City her home during production.

“I love Cape Town; what a beautiful place to call home while filming,” she says.

“This was the kindest set I’ve ever been on in my life; I feel very lucky to have been surrounded by such a loving cast and crew.”

Van Dien loved the nightlife, saying that her face hurt after smiling so much when going out dancing.

Set in a dystopian future Cape Town with toxic air, van Dien plays as the model, Ella, who takes a new designer drug at a party and suffers a shocking transformation. Pursued by forces with competing interests in the drug’s effects, Ella discovers that her mutations could save the human race.

When van Dien first signed with her manager, she made it clear that her focus was on sci-fi roles. So, when the opportunity arose to play a strong heroine in The Fix, she felt it was exactly the role she had been waiting for.

Upon hearing about the heroine role in The Fix, she said to her manager: “I have to. I need it.”

Van Dien describes herself as quiet and soft-spoken in her personal life, a stark contrast to Ella, who is bold and assertive, with a “my way or the highway” attitude. She admires her character Ella’s unapologetic nature and the way she openly expresses her intense emotions, even when they’re loud and angry. Bringing Ella’s character to life was something she truly enjoyed.

Local stunt team leader, Gideon Van Schoor (Raised by Wolves), says: “Ella is a badass, but mainly because of the people who choreographed her movements and fighting technique. I’m so grateful to them.”

Co-star Daniel Sharman, who played Troy in Fear The Walking Dead and Isaac in Teen Wolf, says: “I loved the crew, and I loved the biltong. On my days off, I did some travelling. The country was spectacular, especially the places that aren’t touristy and busy.”

While shooting in Africa was a big part of the attraction for him, so was working with writer-director Kelsey Egan.

“I had seen Glasshouse and I was so impressed with what she did with the budget,” he says.

“She takes big swings and commits to the worlds she creates. I know The Fix was written before Covid-19, so it just shows her imagination and instincts are really on point. She’s fascinated by how humans react and what constitutes human nature, rather than nurture. Whatever people get out of The Fix will be because she asks those big questions in her writing.”

Van Dien agrees, saying: “Kelsey’s dedication to her vision is a beautiful thing.”

Would van Dien and Sharman come back to shoot in Cape Town?

“Absolutely,” says Sharman. “There are some great filmmakers in Africa. I’d love to shoot all over the continent if I could.”

Grace agrees, saying: “Of course. In a heartbeat.”

* ‘The Fix’ is currently streaming on Showmax. Read more in today’s Movie of the Week here.